The flow of refugees from Ukraine places a heavy burden on the German economy. On November 24, Artem Sokolov, a researcher at the Center for European Studies at the Institute of International Studies at MGIMO, told Izvestia about this.

“In Germany, there is an increase in the number of refugees from Ukraine, people from North Africa and the Middle East also continue to stay. Of course, this places a heavy burden on the German economy and social system, which is currently experiencing significant difficulties due to the energy crisis and inflation,” he said.

According to him, in order for Germany to cope with the flow of refugees, the government must take certain measures, among them, for example, there may be a reduction in cash benefits to visitors.

“There should be a certain reaction in terms of budgetary response, we need to look at the direction in which the anti-crisis strategy of Germany will develop, whether this will be associated with a reduction in cash benefits to refugees, adjustments in policies to accommodate them. If earlier, for example, more often refugees were accommodated in relatively comfortable hotels, then lately we are talking more and more about dormitories, about converted gyms, ”said Sokolov.

On the eve of the Minister of Justice of Baden-Württemberg, Marion Gentges, said that the situation with the placement of Ukrainian refugees in the federal state in southwestern Germany continues to deteriorate. According to her, the region received 139,000 Ukrainian refugees, as well as 22,000 people seeking protection from other countries, as well as 3,000 people as part of humanitarian assistance.

Gentges pointed out the problem with the accommodation of refugees, given that with the onset of winter their number will increase. She pointed to the need to create an effective system for the distribution of refugees across the EU countries in order to evenly distribute the load. At the same time, no efforts from the German federal government have been observed so far, Gentges added.

On November 2, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that more than 1 million refugees from Ukraine were registered in Germany, which is a big challenge for the country, its communes, cities and communities.

In October, readers of Der Spiegel magazine protested the large influx of Ukrainian refugees, calling for their deportation.

The same month, the Süddeutsche Zeitung reported that leaders of 23 municipalities in Germany’s Baden-Württemberg region had approached Interior Minister Nancy Fraser for financial assistance to provide for refugees from Ukraine as the number of arrivals continues to rise. They lack housing and other resources.