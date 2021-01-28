The Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation has climbed one line to the 124th place published on Thursday, January 28, in the international ranking of research centers for 2020 (The Global Go To Think Tank Index 2020). Reported by TASS…

The rating was prepared by specialists from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania (USA). The Carnegie Moscow Center and the Primakov National Research Institute of World Economy and International Relations of the Russian Academy of Sciences (IMEMO RAS) retained their places in the list of 174 organizations (26th and 33rd). The Carnegie Endowment located in Washington became the leader.

IMEMO RAN and MGIMO are presented in the ranking in a number of other categories. In particular, IMEMO RAN is ranked 14th in the list of leading think tanks in the field of international economic policy, MGIMO is ranked 54th in this ranking, and also ranked eighth among university-based research centers.

The rating is based on a study of about 11 thousand analytical organizations from around the world and the results of a survey of nearly 2 thousand experts. The authors of The Global Go To Think Tank Index 2020 point to “researching trends and challenges faced by research centers, policymakers and politically oriented civil societies.”

In August 2020, it was reported that three Russian universities – Lomonosov Moscow State University, St. Petersburg State University and MIPT – confirmed their position as the world’s leading educational institutions. They took the 21st, 40th and 46th lines of the international rating “Three University Missions”.