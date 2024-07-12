Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/07/2024 – 21:32

The Ministry of Management and Innovation in Public Services (MGI) reported this Thursday, the 11th, that the new proposal presented for employees of regulatory agencies foresees gains between “26% and 34%”, already considering the 2023 adjustment and projecting increases for 2025 and 2026. The exact percentages will be formalized this Friday, the 12th.

The prospect of salary adjustments this year is minimal. The room for renegotiation is concentrated in the 2025 and 2026 budgets. A meeting was held today with representatives of regulatory agencies to discuss salary demands and career restructuring.

The meeting began with proposals from civil servants, being the fourth round of negotiations with entities representing regulatory agencies.

“The counterproposal presented by the category would imply an increase of almost 40% in the agencies’ payroll, which makes it unfeasible in view of budgetary restrictions,” said the MGI in a note.

The proposal presented by the government will be taken to the category’s bases for consideration. The National Union of Employees of National Regulatory Agencies (Sinagências) is still evaluating the details, but has already expressed dissatisfaction.

“The proposal, if implemented, will make very little progress in relation to the category’s expectations, which indicates that the Valoriza Regulação operation should continue and, probably, be intensified,” the union points out.