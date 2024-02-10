While waiting for the 2024 state incentives to come into force with the new scheme that will replace the current one, MG Motor is trying to get ahead of the curve to give new impetus to the market, especially as regards fully electric models. The British brand in fact offers potential customers a contribution for the purchase of the MG4, in case of choosing the formula with Santander financing and for the scrapping of a vehicle up to Euro 4.

The MG scheme

The overall bonus is 11,000 euros, thus adding the advantage put on the table by the British brand of around 2,000 euros and what is foreseen by the current ecobonus scheme, together with which MG Motor also wants to make home charging solutions available to customers, such as explained by the Vice President and Country Manager of SAIC Motor Italy, Andrea Bartolomeo: ”Ours is a holistic approach that takes into consideration all aspects of the issue and we want to propose solutions that support our customers in a complete way. We are now ready to also launch a charging solution that we have developed thanks to the collaboration with some highly experienced technological partners and of which we will soon give you more details.”

New benefits

In particular, the advantage of up to 2,000 euros is provided for the purchase of MG4 Standard, Comfort and Luxury, MG4 XPOWER and MG4 TROPHY Extended Range with the financing of the partner Santander which for this campaign has developed a solution which, leaving the The advance already foreseen so far on the MG4 range reduces the installment to 129 euros, 70 euros less than the previous formulas. (-70€ compared to previous formulas).