The new MG4, the 100% electric hatchback, the latest addition to the historic brand has obtained the maximum score of five stars in the Euro NCAP safety test. As part of the stringent Euro NCAP testing process – which verifies the safety of adult and child occupants, the protection of vulnerable road users and the vehicle’s safety assistance functions – it has awarded the MG4 five stars for all trim levels of the Standard, Comfort and Luxury car.

All MG4s are equipped with MG Pilot, a complete package of safety equipment designed to offer a high level of protection. Driver assistance features, including Active Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist and Driver Loss of Attention Warning, are included as standard on all grades. Intelligent High Beam Assist and Speed ​​Limit Assist are also part of MG Pilot, a simple and intuitive package of safety features that protect occupants and other road users. The Euro NCAP score represents the first achievement involving MG’s Modular Scalable Platform (MSP), a new adaptable vehicle architecture designed to support the next generation of MG cars for Europe.