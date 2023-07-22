Sporty look, 450 km of autonomy, 204 horsepower, minimal interiors but with so much habitability and a quality-price ratio to make the competition jealous. This is how the new MG4 Electric presents itself, the zero-emission car that wants to win the hearts of European motorists. Here’s how it goes and how much it costs

Andrea Brambilla – LONDON

The MG makes its way into the world of electric cars with MG4 Electric thanks to a complete product offered at a competitive price. In fact, the 170 horsepower entry-level version costs 29,900 euros, not to mention the Ecobonus incentives, an aspect that makes the car very attractive considering its size and general perceived quality. At MG, they focus heavily on the European market and this is why the historic English brand designs its cars in the style center of London.

How is it outside — Seen up close, the MG4 Electric has well-defined lines and a very personal design. The sharp shapes are its main feature: it is a car that does not go unnoticed. With his 4,287 mm in length, 1,836 mm wide and 1,504 mm high, this 5-door hatchback offers good on-board roominess, thanks also to the lack of a central tunnel. Thanks to a wheelbase of 2,705 mm, all 5 passengers can enjoy plenty of space, while the load capacity is between the 350 and the 1,165 litres. Sufficient numbers to make the MG4 Electric usable to a vast audience of users. The 17-inch alloy wheels have a specific design to optimize aerodynamic efficiency and are shod with low rolling resistance tires with high shoulders to better absorb the roughness of the road. From an aesthetic point of view, this MG4 has personality and character thanks to shapes that they wink at a young and style-conscious audience.

How is it inside — The cockpit shows a minimal philosophy: the environment is simple, with nothing out of place, while the presence of physical buttons is reduced to a minimum. These choices have made life on board welcoming, without the need to opt for risky stylistic choices. The available space has been exploited to the fullest, while the materials, many of which are plastic, are of high quality and the finishes are accurate. In front of the driver is a small instrument cluster from 7 inches well located and easy to consult. This display provides virtually all of the car’s information and can be controlled using the dedicated controls on the steering wheel. The touch da infotainment system is located in the center of the dashboard 10.25 inches from which it is possible to control all vehicle functions. Among these functions there is also the climate control which can only be controlled from the screen: a choice that can make driving distracting especially in situations of intense traffic. See also Cruz Azul remains unconvinced and wins Querétaro 1-0 with work

Mechanics and adas — The MG4 Electric takes advantage of the new battery called “One Pack” which, thanks to the horizontal arrangement of the cells, has a height of only 110 mm. This has made it possible to optimize its positioning and space management. The car is built on the Msp platform, developed by the parent company Saic Motor, an intelligent and modular structure that guarantees various advantages from the point of view of flexibility and use of space. The battery in the example featured in our test develops 64 kWh with the electric motor, positioned on the rear axle, from 150 kW, or 204 horsepower, with a torque of 250 Nm. Instead, it takes 7.9 seconds to reach 100 km/h, while the top speed is 160 km/h. The Wltp cycle fixes, as mentioned, the range at 450 km. The vehicle battery can also act as a “mobile power bank” thanks to the “Vehicle-to-load” function, supplying energy to external devices such as e-Bikes, smartphones and computers via a special adapter cable. The MG4 Electric is equipped with numerous driving assistance and safety systems. In addition to Front Collision Warning and atAutomatic Emergency Braking (active emergency braking), all versions are equipped as standard with Adaptive Cruise Control, Traffic Jam Assistance, Lane Departure Warning And Lane Keeping Assistance (maintenance and monitoring of the lane). To these are added theIntelligent Headlamp Control (smart headlights) and lo Speed ​​Assist System with traffic sign recognition. On the more equipped versions we also find the Blind Spot Detection (blind spot monitoring) and the Lane Change Assist (lane change system). In addition, the MG4 warns of traffic behind the car thanks to the Rear Cross Traffic Alertas well as the one arriving when the doors are opened, thanks to the Door Opening Warning. See also Sergio Busquets assesses continuing at FC Barcelona and would renew for one more season

How is it going — The cue, as always happens for cars on tap, is vigorous at every start at the traffic lights and allows you to have fun in the acceleration phase. The low center of gravity, rear-wheel drive and well-tuned suspension ensure instead an effective guide in every situation. There are five driving modes with the possibility of customizing one according to your needs. During our test drive we tried the MG4 Electric in every situation: from the city to the highway, leaving no scenario uncovered, including traffic jams. The car drives very easily and without stress, the comfort is remarkable for all passengers. Rear visibility is also good, despite the particular cut of the rear window. As far as driving aids are concerned, we have found a certain “irruption” when they are called into question. The precise and always soft steering, on the other hand, gives good feedback to the driver. As for consumption, during our test drive we covered more than 180 km, scoring average consumption between 18.5 and 19 kWh. Considering that there were 4 of us in the car, with luggage in tow and the air conditioning always on, these values ​​are the manifesto of very good energy efficiency.

Layouts and prices — The new MG4 Electric is available to order in the two battery cuts of 51 kWh and 64 kWh of power and in three configurations: Standard, Comfort And Luxury. As mentioned, the price list, excluding eco-incentives, starts at 29,990 euros for the Standard from 51 kWh, arriving at 33,990 euros for the Comfort from 64 kWh, while they are needed 35,990 euros for the Luxury always from 64kWh. All versions and trim levels of the MG4 family cars benefit from the initiative”Go Green“. Choosing the MG4 will lead to important advantages: up to 3,200 euros which combined with government incentives can reach up to 8,200 euros. The promo is valid with or without scrapping. The conditions for accessing the “Go Green, invitation to electric” are: to be in possession of an estimate from any other manufacturer for the purchase of a non-EV car model (benefit €800), to have an interest in buying an MG4 Electric (€800), to choose to join a Santander Consumer Bank loan (€800) and to scrap the old car (€800 which can be combined with Ecobonus). ‘Go Green’ will allow those who combine the four conditions to obtain a benefit of €3,200 which can be added to the €5,000 Ecobonus (Dpcm April 6, 2022) for a total benefit of €8,200. See also Chivas and Rayadas tie in the first leg of the Champion of Champions

Pros and cons — Pleases: attractive price; bold design; autonomy.

Do not like: management of on-board systems not very intuitive; non-modular braking.

Data sheet MG4 Electric MG4 Electric Motor 204 HP electric Maximum torque 250Nm Drums 64 kWh Traction rear Autonomy declared 450km Dimensions length 4287 mm, width 1836 mm, height 1504 mm, wheelbase 2705 mm Luggage from 363 to 1,177 litres Weight: 1,655kg Full speed 160 km/h Acceleration 0-100km/h 7.9 seconds Price from 35,990 in the Luxury trim and 64 kWh battery