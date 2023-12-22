Friday, December 22, 2023, 5:25 p.m.

















MG is managing to bring sustainable mobility to the entire society. The MG4, the best-selling electric compact in the country, can be purchased at the MG Huertas Auto dealerships in Murcia and Cartagena at an unbeatable price, faithful to the brand's motto 'Electric for everyone'.

The MG4 is a top-quality vehicle, loaded with technology and equipment that offers the highest level of safety and exciting driving.

On the outside, the MG4 stands out for having an agile and energetic design. In this sense, the rear part stands out for its futuristic character. The third brake light, LED taillight set and a carbon fiber effect lower bumper combine to create a unique vehicle. The roofline floats gently rearward, outlining the entire profile, and the rear spoiler sits directly within the airflow to deliver maximum aerodynamics, power and agility on the road.

Inside, high-quality materials further underline MG4's pursuit of simplicity, technology and quality. It has a simple and sophisticated instrument panel and a floating center console that integrates functions effectively. The cabin is spacious, with a cargo capacity of up to 986 liters if the rear seats are folded down.

Regarding technology, it has a 360 camera to facilitate parking, wireless device charging, keyless entry and a buttonless start system for the safety, protection and comfort of the driver. It also has the innovative MG iSmart connectivity system, an intelligent network system that integrates the community between the car, the internet and the user.

Its electric motor is another of its strong points. The MG4 has a range of up to 450 kilometers and allows fast charging that helps it go from 10% to 80% in just 26 minutes to a maximum power of 140 kW.

Get to know him up close



Discovering this model is easier than ever today thanks to the MG Huertas Auto dealerships in Murcia, located in the El Tiro Industrial Park, and Cartagena, located on Juan Carlos I Avenue. In these spaces, drivers will be able to get up close and personal with a family of sustainable, intelligent, functional and accessible vehicles that promote new ways of getting around.

In addition, they will be advised by expert professionals who will show them the models that best suit their needs and will help them acquire them in the best possible conditions.