MG is once again taking another step to bring the electric car to all audiences in Spain, making the purchase of the best-selling MG4 Electric even more accessible. The best-selling electric compact in our country lowers its price even further, starting at 18,480 euros, with a discount of more than 12,000 euros regarding your RRP rate.

MG4



PF







Thus, the MG has managed to be the first brand to match the price of an electric car with its combustion equivalent. Furthermore, taking into account the entire life cycle of the car, the MG4 has one of the total costs of ownership (price, plus energy, maintenance, insurance and taxes) lowest on the marketmuch lower than equivalent combustion models.

All this, with a model of the highest quality, loaded with technology and equipment, which offers the highest level of safety and exciting driving.

MG4



PF







What’s more, the MG4 allows you to enjoy electric mobility thanks to all these factors, and to autonomy values ​​(up to 520 kilometers in the combined cycle and 711 km in the urban cycle) and charging power (up to 144 kW, which allows recharging from 10 to 80% battery in just 26 minutes) leaders in their category.

The MG4 also offers a varied range to adapt to the needs of most customers, with Standard, Comfort, Luxury, Extended Range and XPOWER versions, which offer three battery capacities (51, 64, 77 and kWh) and 4X2 and 4X4 traction.