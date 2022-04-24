The beginning of 2022 was particularly satisfying for MG, which accelerated its growth process both at the European and at the Italian level. One of the models on which the Chinese carmaker relies most is certainly the SUV ZS, which recently debuted in a 100% electric version. But MG has always wanted to reaffirm its versatility, which is why it has decided to combine this battery version with several thermal variants, all fueled by petrolwhich only a few months ago made their debut on the Italian market.

Two engines are offered on the new petrol-powered MG ZS: on the one hand a 1.0l 111hp GDI turbo of power, which stands out for its brilliance, fluidity and efficiency for superior driving pleasure; on the other a 1.5l naturally aspirated VTI tech from 106 HP, which allows you to travel in maximum comfort and relaxation. There are two engines, two also the set-ups, Comfort and Luxury, which leave the customer the possibility to choose between a 5-speed manual gearbox for the 1.5l engine or 6-speed for the 1.0l engine. And that’s not all, because a 6-speed automatic gearbox is also available for the latter engine, on both versions. We recently had the opportunity to test this latest version of the ZS, that is the one equipped with a 1.0l engine combined with the automatic gearbox, and proposed in the Luxury equipment.

Indeed, the travel comfort it proved extremely high, both in the urban and city context and in the extra-urban one, having had the opportunity to put this imposing SUV to the test on the motorway that connects Milan to Bologna. All in the face of substantially contained consumption, which allowed us to cover twice the distance that separates the two cities without any problem with the tank full, while maintaining a constant driving style. As mentioned, the new MG ZS petrol proved to be at ease also in the urban context: despite being very large in size, it showed great versatility and manageability. In short, a crossover that deserves to be taken into consideration in all situations.

Even because, price list in hand, the launch prices of all four petrol versions of the new MG ZS seem to be very interesting: the introduction on the Italian market of the petrol version of the new Chinese SUV was in fact characterized by an introductory price starting from 13,950 euros for the 1.5l Comfort version or with installments of 99 euros per month. For the Luxury version of the 1.5l engine, on the other hand, the launch price is 15,950 euros, for the 1.0l Comfort A / T it is 18,450 euros, 17,450 euros for the 1.0l Luxury M / T and 18,950 euros for the 1.0l Luxury A / T. From these amounts, only the cost of some body colors.