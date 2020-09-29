MG Motor India is preparing to bring its new premium SUV car MG Gloster to India. The company will launch this car in India in the second week of October. The company says that this car will be a good option for those customers who want to buy a car in the price of 30 to 50 lakh rupees. Currently, the company is preparing to launch a new car in India by next year.No details about the name and features of the new car have been given by MG yet but it is believed that this car may be the petrol version of MG ZS. The company launched the electric version of this car in India some time ago.

MG’s new car will be cheaper than Hector

The new MG car will be cheaper than the MG Hector launched last year. The price of MG Hector is currently Rs 12.83 lakh. The company may announce this car feature and price in the coming time.



Electric version of MG ZS launched

The company has launched this car electric version in India. The ZS EV has a 44.5 kWh battery pack. Once full charged, this electric SUV will run for 340 kilometers. This lithium-ion battery can be charged 80% in 40 minutes with a 50 kW DC charger, while charging with a standard 7.4 kW charger will take about 7 hours. The company will also provide a 7.4 kWh charger with this electric SUV. The MG’s electric SUV generates 141 bhp of power and 353 Nm of peak torque. The company claims that the ZS EV will achieve 0-100 km / h speed in just 8 seconds.