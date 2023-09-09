UFMG project reduces the high or very high risk rate for transmission in the state’s municipalities from 80% to 68%

A project to encourage vaccination against diseases prevented by vaccines reduced the risk of transmission of these diseases from 80% to 68% in the municipalities of Minas Gerais.

In very low-risk regions, the vaccination percentage of the local population increased from 8% to 14.6%. The initiative was carried out by UFMG (Federal University of Minas Gerais).

The project began by mapping the most vulnerable areas in Minas Gerais. The researchers also considered other factors, such as:

difficulty accessing the location;

lack of equipment, internet and computers to record doses;

search for defaulters;

anti-vaccine movements; It is

propagation of incorrect information.

Thales Philipe Rodrigues da Silva, from the UFMG postgraduate nursing program and one of those responsible for the project, stated that “it is necessary to know the population and sensitize the team to adapt the strategy to the reality of the municipality”.

According to the researcher, actions were carried out to raise awareness among the local population regarding the importance of vaccination. Were made:

group discussions;

workshops in partnership with public authorities; It is

intervention plan for each location.

The intervention plan, for example, considers the technical staff, active search for those who are at fault and even activities to raise awareness among the population, which also includes the support of key people in the community, such as educators and religious people.

“We usually say that what we have in Minas Gerais we have in Brazil, as we have a very diverse reality, with large and small municipalities, rich and poor, which, in a way, reflect what is happening in the country”said Thales.

CHILDREN VACCINE COVERAGE

The UFMG study began after data showed that between 2015 and 2020, the State recorded a drop in vaccination coverage for children under 1 year of age. Here are the immunizations that decreased in MG:

BCG;

pneumococcal;

meningitis C;

against polio; It is

pentavalent.

The latest vaccine leaves the population susceptible to 5 serious diseases:

diphtheria;

tetanus;

whooping cough;

Hepatitis B; It is

bacterial infection Haemophilus influenzae type B, which affects the meninges and throat.

“We realized that identifying regions at high risk of this transmission can be an additional strategy to define priorities for intervention and development of public policies”said Thales Philipe Rodrigues da Silva.

DROP IN VACCINE COVERAGE

Since 1973, Brazil has had the PNI (National Immunization Program), which has led to a reduction in the incidence of diseases and deaths, in addition to helping to eradicate some diseases, such as measles and polio.

However, vaccination coverage in the country has been decreasing in recent years, compromising the target of 95%, which is the rate recommended by the WHO (World Health Organization) to ensure the eradication or control of diseases. In 2019, Brazil lost its measles-free country seal.

With information from Einstein Agency.