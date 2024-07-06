The first half of 2024 closes with record sales for MG Motor, which in Italy records exponential growth, doubling cumulative volumes compared to the same period in 2023. With an increase of 50%, this is the best result ever in Italy for the Anglo-Chinese brand, which from January to June registered 21,323 vehicles, gaining a market share of 2.5%. June turned out to be the best month ever for the brand in our country thanks to a +18.21%, with over 4,000 vehicles sold and the private channel reaching 3.12%.

The most popular MG models

Among the most successful models is the MG ZS which confirms itself as one of the most appreciated cars in the B segment of petrol-powered SUVs. The new MG3 Hybrid+ has also been well received, as has the MG4 which is among the top five electric cars in the B and C segments in Italy.

The satisfaction of the Italian division

Andrea Bartolomeo – Country Manager MG and Vice President SAIC Motor Italy expressed his satisfaction as follows:”I am very proud of the results we are achieving. Since our return to the market, more than 60,200 customers have already chosen our cars. An incredible result in just over three years. We are a young organization, a very close-knit team united by motivation and enthusiasm. These are the ingredients, together with a range of quality products, that are giving us incredible satisfaction. We have started with great momentum the year in which the iconic British brand we represent reaches one hundred years of history. MG continues to be the fastest growing automotive brand on the market and we are doing everything we can to keep SAIC Motor Italy in first place among the MG branches in the European Union.”