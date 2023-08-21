Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/20/2023 – 18:00

The Civil Police of Minas Gerais informed that the bodies of three victims of the accident with a bus carrying Corinthians fans on Rodovia Fernão Dias, in the early hours of this Sunday (20), which left seven dead. According to the police, there are three men, and the release of the bodies should take place today.

The bus carrying fans of the São Paulo team suffered an accident on the BR-381 (Fernão Dias), heading to São Paulo, early today, in the municipality of Brumadinho (MG). According to the highway concessionaire, Arteris Fernão Dias, the bus lost control on a curve, crashed into the slope, a sloping terrain on the side of the track, and then overturned.

Initially, the Fire Department reported that the vehicle was carrying 48 people. However, at the end of the afternoon, the corporation corrected the number to 43. Of that total, seven died and 27 had to be rescued and taken to four hospitals in the region: Hospital Municipal de Betim (MG); the Municipal Hospital of Oliveira (MG); Hospital João 23, in Belo Horizonte; and the Municipal Hospital of Contagem (MG), where most of the injured victims are.

The bodies of the seven fans killed in the accident were taken to the Medico-Legal Office in Betim (MG).

According to the National Land Transport Agency (ANTT), the bus that transported Corinthians fans it was irregular: did not have registration and also did not have authorization to carry out interstate passenger transport.

According to the highway concessionaire, the two lanes, at the place where the accident occurred, have been released for traffic and there are no more queues of vehicles in the region.