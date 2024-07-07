Reduce waiting times for Italian customers and strengthen the brand’s presence on our market. SAIC Motor Italy, the Italian division of the Chinese group that controls MG Motor, has announced the opening of the first spare parts warehouse in our country. The new spaces are located in Tortona, in the province of Alessandria, on a surface of 3,000 square meters within the structure of the partner Arcese.

The choice of Tortona

The space has been organized with shelving and floor space, and here MG spare parts destined for Italian customers will be stored. The solution was chosen for the particularly strategic position of the area in which the structure is located. It is in fact located in a well-served vehicular hub between the cities of Turin and Milan, a short distance from the port of Genoa for receiving containers by sea and from Malpensa for air logistics.

Sustainable spaces

The new warehouse was designed to meet the demands of approximately 60,000 Italian customers who have chosen MG models in just over three years since the brand arrived in Italy in an extremely efficient manner. The warehouse was designed to offer a superior level of service, with a fill-rate >95%, thanks to the high monthly capacity of inbound and outbound traffic that includes an inbound of 40 containers and an outbound of over 20,000 spare parts. These values ​​will allow MG to significantly reduce the delivery times of spare parts that will reach the MG Store network within 24/48 hours depending on the location. The MG warehouse in Tortona is also designed with sustainability in mind, in fact it is equipped with energy-saving technologies and uses latest-generation means of transport to contain the impact of emissions into the atmosphere.

The importance of the new warehouse for MG

“The opening of the spare parts warehouse represents a very important milestone in the growth path of our brand and the consolidation of the organization on the Italian market. – declared Andrea Bartolomeo, Country Manager MG and Vice President of SAIC Motor Italy. – The appreciation that Italian customers have shown towards our products fills us with pride but at the same time makes us feel the great responsibility we have towards them to respond with an increasingly efficient service. We are working intensely on the logistics plan and the inauguration of the warehouse is one of the elements that makes our commitment tangible. Furthermore, the presence of the spare parts warehouse on Italian territory allows us greater control of the entire supply chain and more punctual management of the specific needs of Italian customers, maximizing the efficiency of the response and delivery times that will allow us to process orders practically in real time.”.