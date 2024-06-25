The collaboration between the automotive company and the French team is extended for another 3 years

A MG Motor France and the Olympique Lyonnais (OL) announced last Monday (June 24, 2024) the renewal of their partnership for another 3 years.

During the partnership renewal ceremony, MG’s new vehicles were unveiled, including the MG Cyberster, the MG IM LS6 all-electric luxury SUV prototype, and the MG3 Hybrid+, highlighting the brand’s continued innovation and commitment to sustainable mobility .

The expansion of MG’s sales network in France is also part of this agreement, with growth expected from 80 distributors in 2021 to 200 by the end of 2024.

In 2023, MG Motor achieved impressive growth, selling more than 5 million vehicles globally and gaining 1.88% market share in France with 34,441 units sold.

The success is attributed to the successful launch of electric models such as the MG4 and MG ZS EV, which lead sales in their categories. The collaboration between MG Motor and OL will strengthen the brand’s presence in the French and European market, benefiting from the performance of MG’s electric and hybrid vehicles.