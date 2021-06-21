MG announces two electric vehicles new generation that will enter the European market later this year. The new models are the MG Marvel R Electric SUV and the station wagon MG5 Electric. The MG brand thus expands in Europe after the launch of MG ZS EV is MG EHS Plug-in Hybrid.

Both EV vehicles they can count on autonomy in WLTP of about 400 km and are affordable at affordable prices low cost. The electric SUV with three engines and a 70 kWh battery can be purchased at a lower price of 40,000 euros, which goes down further thanks to theState eco-bonus he regional incentives.

MG Marvel R Electric, features

These second generation models are designed according to the approach ofEvolution Design by MG. There Marvel R Electric it is characterized as a vehicle ‘Tech Style’ and presents a minimalist design.

Low cost electric SUV MG Marvel R Electric

The C-segment luxury high-tech lifestyle SUV is long 4,674 mm, 1,919 mm wide is 1,618 mm high. The step of 2,800 mm offers a generous interior space. The Marvel R is also equipped with a aluminum subframe and solutions normally found only in sports cars. The frame is not only stronger, but also lighter.

MG Marvel R Electric, electric motors and performance

The MG Marvel R Electric can rely on all-wheel drive with three electric motors: one on the front axle and two on the rear axle. The vehicle has a maximum power of 212 kW (288 HP) with a maximum torque of 665 Nm. This allows the SUV to accelerate from 0-50km / h in just 1.8 seconds and from 0-100 km / h in just 4.9 seconds.

MG Marvel R Electric is available in two configurations, with a range of over 400 km

With a speed of 200 km / h. The Marvel R Electric is also available in a configuration a rear-wheel Drive with two electric motors on the rear axle, with a maximum power of 132 kW (180 PS) and a WLTP autonomy of 402 kilometers. Finally, the maximum towable weight of the MG Marvel R Electric is 750 kg.

MG Marvel R Electric, autonomy and recharge

Both versions are powered by one 70 kWh lithium-ion battery and offer fast charging capability at a public charging point (B.C) thanks to 11 kW three-phase charger on board.

MG Marvel R Electric in DC fast charging, from 0 to 80% in about 40 minutes

The battery is also suitable for ultra-fast charging (A.D) which allows you to reload up to 80% in about 40 minutes. Furthermore, the control offered by the internal heat pump ensures optimal charging performance at low temperatures.

The declared autonomy of the Tri-Motor version is 370 km in WLTP, while the rear-wheel drive travels with a single charge up to 402 km. Another striking feature of the MG Marvel R Electric is the V2L system (vehicle-to-load).

MG Marvel R Electric charges an electric bike thanks to the V2L (vehicle-to-load) system.

This technology allows the lithium ion battery to be used for provide energy to an external electrical system, such as an electric scooter, laptop, or even another BEV vehicle.

Version Tri-Motor Rear-wheel Drive Max power: 212 kW (288 HP) 132 kW (180 PS) Max torque: 665 Nm 410 Nm Acceleration 0-100 km / h: 4.9 sec 7.9 sec Max speed: 200 km / h 200 km / h Battery: 70 kWh 70 kWh WLTP autonomy: 370 km 402 km On-board charger (AC): 11 kW 11 kW Charging time DC 5-80%: 43 min 43 min Empty mass: 1,920 kg 1.810 kg Technical characteristics MG Marvel R Electric

MG Marvel R Electric, infotainment with 19.4 “display

The top of the range model is characterized as an elegant “Lifestyle” SUV. Inside the MG Marvel R Electric also offers a digital instrumentation with a touch screen from 19.4 ″ and the controls of the brand new connectivity system MG iSMART.

The MG iSMART system features a wide range of functions (online) and connection via a smartphone application, with which some functions can also be controlled remotely. Besides DAB +, Bluetooth, USB ports, Wi-Fi hotspot to connect mobile devices to the Internet and smartphone integration through Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, the system also offers some online functions such as the situation of the real-time traffic, the search for a parking space, the search for an MG store, the weather forecast and the online music of Amazon Prime.

Thanks to voice control, the system can be operated very easily and hands-free. In addition, the infotainment software is always updated thanks to the firmware over-the-air.

Instrument panel with large 19.4-inch display

With the app, vehicle owners have access to a number of convenient remote functions, such as Find My Vehicle, Status Checking, Vehicle Statistics and Health Scan, Route Planning, Calendar Synchronizing, Charging Management and MG Touchpoint.

ADS MG Pilot on the Marvel R Electric SUV

In the MG Marvel R Electric, MG Pilot includes 14 advanced systems of driving assistance (ADAS) which warn the driver of potential dangers and intervene if necessary. This includes collision warning and intelligent systems that help maintain traction and stability.

MG Marvel R Electric on the road can count on 14 ADAS MG Pilot systems

New on the MG Marvel R Electric are ELK (maintenance of the emergency lane) e DWS (sleepiness detection system).

MG Marvel R Electric price, how much does it cost?

The all-electric SUV arrives in the European stores of the MG brand in the fall with a target price for Europe starting from € 40.000 (VAT included). MG Marvel R Electric is available in two configurations (AWD and RWD) e three finishes (Comfort, Luxury and Performance).

MG Marvel R Electric VIDEO

Photo MG Marvel R Electric

