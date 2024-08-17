MG Motors has released a warranty for life for the batteries of its electric vehicles. The lifetime warranty It concerns not only the battery but also the engine and other components such as the inverter; it covers the entire life of the car. It has no mileage limit and remains valid even if the owner changes.

For the moment, however, it is a kind of experimentation, launched only in Thailand. In case of positive feedback there will be the possibility That MG will also offer this guarantee to Europe and Italycountries where the MG4 is one of the most purchased electric vehicles.

MG Launches Lifetime Warranty on Electric Vehicles

Additionally, the lifetime warranty on MG models is retroactiveso the company is offering this great opportunity also to those who have already purchased one of these four models (therefore in previous years).

The innovative lifetime warranty service for electric vehicles comes in the year that MG celebrates its centenary and 10 years of ownership by the Chinese group SAIC.

But this initiative raises questions about an approach that seems unprofitable for the manufacturer. It is likely that MG Motors intends to “reward” the higher costs of the lifetime warranty of an electric car with an increase in the volume of electric cars sold, to be fair, with this great opportunity, the company wants to protect the customer in a certain sense from unexpected and high costs that can occur during the life cycle of the electric car.

MG Motors, lifetime warranty on four models

I am four the MG Motor models That will benefit from this guarantee for life:

The MG4also sold in Italy.

MG 4

The two electric vans Max 7 and 9currently present on the Italian market.

Max 7 and 9

MG Roadster Cyberster

Who is MG Motors

The roots of MG Motorscome from the United Kingdomwhere he was born in the 1920s Morris Garagesa dealership that began customizing Morris cars and making a living with highly successful sports models. Over the years, MG has established itself as a British car brandknown for its lightweight, simple and fun-to-drive cars.

But, like many car manufacturers, MG has been going through a tough time. During the 1970s and 1980s, the company went through several changes in ownership and financial problems. The turning point came in 2005, when the brand was acquired by the Chinese Nanjing Automobile Corporation. Later, in 2007, Nanjing Automobile was acquired by the Chinese giant SAIC Motor, the largest Chinese automotive group.

SAIC Motor has invested heavily in the MG brand, and has relaunched it globally. Under Chinese leadership, MG has retained its sporty DNA, but has expanded its model range to include SUVs, crossovers and sedans, which are often electrified or fully electric.

Today, MG is a global brand with a strong presence in many markets, including Europe, Asia and Australia. MG cars are appreciated for their excellent value for money, beautiful design and advanced technology.

Read also,