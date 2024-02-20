MG Jackets has become the strategic and reference partner of companies in the industrial and naval sector, thanks to its most innovative insulation solutions. The company, originally from Cartagena, has a strong presence in the national territory and plans, within its ambitious expansion plan, to make the leap abroad. Its first international market will be North Africa, an area with a lot of potential and geographically close, given the very good communication routes. Other of its main challenges for this year consist of strengthening its client network and attracting new contracts, thus continuing its sustained trend of growth and job creation.

Interior of its facilities located in the Gemsa industrial estate, in Cartagena. Pablo Sánchez / EFQ

Staying ahead of market needs and providing comprehensive attention are two of the most representative features of MG Jackets, which in just seven years has managed to carve out a niche for itself in this competitive activity. This business project is led by brothers Javier and Daniel Moreno, who, after more than ten years of experience in the industrial and naval insulation business, decided to undertake with the purpose of developing their own ideas and thus trying to modernize this sector.

Comprehensive care

Based on the results, they are achieving it through effort, will and innovation. They have a wide catalog of services, among which industrial insulation for both cold and heat, the installation of passive protection equipment against fire and energy efficiency audits stand out, which have skyrocketed in recent times as a result of the increase in fuel prices. With this work, companies have the possibility of knowing the current state of the insulation in their installation, the heat or cooling losses they are having, the investment they would have to make both to avoid them and to know the savings in CO2 emissions. what it would mean and the return on said investment, which is generally less than five months.

The partners and brothers Daniel and Javier Moreno, together with their mobile workshop. Pablo Sánchez / EFQ

It is also responsible for the manufacturing of parts, some clients prefer to receive and assemble them themselves and others choose to have MG Jackets carry out the installation. Added to this is its mobile workshop for carrying out work on site, especially when it comes to critical or difficult-to-access areas and in cases of emergencies, which allows greater room for maneuver.

Without a doubt, its innovative solutions help companies benefit from important improvements, such as energy savings of up to 30%, a reduction in energy and maintenance costs, a good work environment due to the optimal management of equipment heat. and a safe work environment thanks to its personal protective equipment.

Two workers develop a piece of industrial insulation. Pablo Sánchez / EFQ

MG Jackets, which covers the entire national map, has a strong commitment to companies located in the Region of Murcia, where its reception is increasing. Precisely, its value bet on companies that have boilers consists of a considerable reduction in the bill, since its solutions allow savings of up to 40% in these industrial facilities, which represents a significant relief for its clients in the current situation. , marked by the upward trend in fuel prices.

New stage

This family business still maintains the principles of humility, honesty and professionalism with which it started back in 2017. “To this day, my brother Daniel and I remain the same,” confesses Javier Moreno, before emphasizing that “we are very happy to see how our humble project has evolved. “We have all worked hard,” he adds, including his 12 employees and his extensive client portfolio as the true authors of its evolution: “Without them it would not have been possible.”

Javier Moreno, in the MG Jackets office. Pablo Sánchez / EFQ

Proof of the good health of MG Jackets is the opening of its new facilities located on Calle Faro del Estacio, 3, warehouse 16, in the Gemsa industrial estate, in Cartagena. The surface of this owned space is distributed in 700m2 for the production and storage area and another 90m2 for the technical office and administration.

Daniel Moreno, at the MG Jackets factory. Pablo Sánchez / EFQ

Respect for the environment is part of the company's DNA, as reflected in the composition of its products, which are inert and bio-healthy. Likewise, since its first year of operation, it has had different certifications that confirm its commitment to quality (ISO 9001), the environment (ISO 14001) and safety at work (ISO 45001). “They are a guarantee for our clients and the security of providing quality service,” adds Javier Moreno.