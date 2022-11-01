When MG decided to give a change to its European and therefore also Italian offensive, it certainly did not linger on the strategy to be implemented in the C segment. Just two letters are enough to summarize the brand’s commitment in this sense: HS. It is the name of the new petrol version of the EHS SUV available with plug-in hybrid engine, which we recently had the opportunity to test on the roads and motorways of Milan and Brianza. Gritty look, spacious interior and rich equipment are just some of the features strengths that we appreciated about this crossover, a true reference of the European thermal range of MG.

In terms of design, the new MG HS looks substantially similar to its plug-in hybrid equivalent as of size, with 4,574 mm in length and 1,876 mm in width. The real novelty, as mentioned, is hidden under the hood: the electrified engine of the EHS disappears to make room for a brilliant 1.5T GDI with 162 HP of total power and a maximum torque of 250 Nm, specifications that allow the C-SUV to go up to a maximum speed of 190 km / h. In combination it is possible to choose between two different transmissions: the first is manual and has 6 speed ratios, the second is automatic with double clutch and has 7 ratios that transfer the torque to the front wheels.

Being a C-segment SUV, the spaciousness and comfort inside the car these are aspects that MG did not want to overlook at all. The wheelbase of 2,720 mm makes this crossover very generous in the interior space, especially in the rear where the legs and shoulders of the passengers can move freely without having to deal with a tight and difficult environment, further enhanced by the Stargazer 1 panoramic roof. , 19 square meters and with particularly pleasant interior lighting thanks to the 64-color gradation. In the finishes, the quality of the materials and the ergonomics, the work of MG did not seek compromises: elegance and comfort they prevailed over all the rest, the final result is the demonstration of this. Spaciousness is also the watchword for the boot: the new petrol-powered HS offers a large load capacity of 463 liters, which can be extended up to 1,454 liters when the rear seats are folded down.

An eye then also to appearance technological, enhanced in particular by a 12.3 “digital dashboard that makes driving data easy to read and a 10.1” touchscreen display positioned in the center of the dashboard that allows intuitive use of the infotainment system and all functions connected to it, including navigation, DAB digital radio and smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. Final remarks on the extensive ADAS equipment of driver assistance systems, which guarantees great safety to all occupants of the vehicle especially when combined with the rigid structure, the special chassis and the extensive use of high-strength, hot-rolled steel throughout the SUV body.

Our driving experience behind the wheel of the MG HS was extremely positive. On the journey that took us from the center of Milan to the “La Lodovica” residence located in Vimercate, in Brianza, we tested the new petrol crossover branded MG in full, receiving more than convincing answers in return. As this is an SUV ideally designed for family use and very suitable for long-term journeys, we greatly appreciated it comfort guaranteed during the driving phase. The display dedicated to the infotainment system is simple and intuitive, the only flaw is the 360-degree camera whose image quality was extremely low. As for the engine response, when you press the accelerator pedal, the reaction of the new petrol HS is not immediate and takes a few seconds to rev, but we are certainly not dealing with a car designed for performance. record-breaking and for burning shots. Overall, therefore, a very comfortable C-segment SUV and above all with not indifferent economic accessibility.

Price list in hand, in fact, the new HS is offered with a price for the Comfort version of 24,990 euros with manual gearbox and 26,990 euros with automatic transmission. Small increase expected for the Luxury set-up, whose price list includes a price of 27,790 euros with manual gearbox and 29,790 with automatic transmission. In addition to the body colors already available on the plug-in hybrid version, that is Dover White, Pebble Black, Diamond Red and Medal Silver, the new Brighton Blue, chosen by MG to pay homage to the national basketball teams that the company supports through the sponsorship of the FIP Italian Basketball Federation. But that’s not all, because as a launch offer in Italy MG has provided a special proposal with a customer advantage of up to 2,000 euros thanks to a welcome bonus for all interested parties and a loan that thanks to the partner Santander provides a particularly attractive package.