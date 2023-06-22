SAIC Motor Italy announced the launch of the updated version of the MG HS/EHS SUVs, which has been well received by motorists in the C-segment in Italy. The car offers excellent value quality price and has become best selling in the UK. The historian MG brand in the first 5 months of 2023 it sold almost 11,000 vehicles, with its models being highly appreciated by consumers.

The MG HS/EHS SUV has been the subject of a restyling which gives it a contemporary look. The dimensions remain unchanged, with a length of 4,610mmwidth of 1,876mm and height of 1,685mm (with a ground clearance of 145 mm) and a wheelbase of 2,720mm.

The available setups are Luxury and Comfort. The interior, on the other hand, offers infotainment with updated hardware and graphical improvements.

The restyling mainly concerned the front of the carwhich has been redesigned with a satin grille with a new motif and completely new light clusters. There LED technology by Saic Light Tecnology is now standard on all trim levels, while the direction indicators are LED with a vertical design. The underbody protection has also been redesigned, emphasizing the sporty character and recalling the brand’s roots.

In the back, we find a new luminous signature reminiscent of some elements of the British Union Jack flag. On the Luxury trim level of the MG HS and EHS Plug-in Hybrid versions, they are available new 18″ rims five-spoke with a new design and tyres 235/50 R18 97W.

The metallic paint “Iron Oxide Grey” has been added to the range of body colors. With the restyling, the standard color becomes Brighton Blue also for the EHS version (already present on the HS).

MG HS petrol engine

MG HS is available with one engine 1.5 Turbo GDI 4-cylinder online, which produces 162hp / 119kW. Can be paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

MG EHS plug-in hybrid

MG EHS takes advantage of the technology hybrid pluginoffering an electric range of up to 52km. The PHEV version combines the 1.5 Turbo GDI engine with a 90 kW electric motor of power, powered by a 16.6 kWh battery. The total power of the system is 258 HPwith CO2 emissions equal to 43 g/km. A 10-speed smart gearbox is available for this version.

The ADAS equipment on board the MG SUV is contained within the so-called package MG Pilotwhich includes several features, such as the adaptive cruise control (Adaptive Cruise Control), the blind spot information system (Blind Spot Information System), forward collision warning (Forward Collision Warning), the automatic emergency brake (Automatic Emergency Braking), lane departure warning (Lane Departure Warning) and one 360 degree camera.

MG HS and EHS prices

Prices start from 25,490 euros for MG HS and from 36,590 euros for plug-in hybrid EHS. SAIC Motor Italy has launched a promotional campaign for the MG HS and EHS versions. A customer benefit of is available for the MG EHS Plug-in hybrid 1,400 euroswhile for the MG HS it reaches 2,000 euros.

Also, there is an extra discount of 400 euros for the petrol version of the MG HS thanks to the Summer Bonus. Financial solutions called MG Boost are also available, which offer additional benefits (rates of 239 euros for 36 months and guaranteed future value).

Currently, in Italy there are 55MG Store, together with 47 points of sale and assistance distributed throughout the national territory, including the islands. By the end of the year, the number of MG Stores will reach 60, with a total of 120 points of sale and assistance. MG offers a factory warranty of 7 years or 150,000 km for the entire vehicle, including electrical components. Also, the guarantee anti-perforation it has a duration of 7 years with no mileage limit

👉 MG HS Comfort manual: 25.490 euros

👉 MG HS Luxury manual: 28.290 euros

👉 MG HS Automatic Comfort: 27.490 euros

👉 MG HS Luxury automatic: 30.290 euros

👉 MG EHS Comfort PHEV: 36.590 euros

👉 MG EHS Luxury PHEV: 39.390 euros

