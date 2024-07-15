MG has chosen the splendid setting of the Goodwood Festival of Speed to celebrate its first 100 years of automotive history. The show was made memorable by the combination of elements from the past and visionary suggestions of the future: the Duke of Richmond opened the Festival of Speed ​​by leading a unique selection of MG cars, both past and present, in a parade, including a MG C-Type racing horse with which his grandfather had raced at the Brooklands Double 12 in 1931.

MG at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

Alongside the C-Type, there was an extraordinary gathering of cars that marked the finest moments in MG’s history, both on the road and on the track – from the MGA Le Mans to the MGC GTS Sebring, up to the legendary MG 6R4, for a parade which offered audiences a fascinating insight into the heritage and identity of the British brand.

Big party for the 100 years

But MG also wanted to project itself into the future, presenting the spectacular car as an absolute preview to the Duke of Richmond MG Cyber ​​GTS Concept. This prototype pays homage to the MGC GTS Sebring, which in 1968 achieved the best result ever achieved by an MG in the 12 Hours. The brand’s designers have created a rear wheel drive car that utilizes the advanced, high-performance electric powertrains available today, capturing the spirit of the Sebring while offering an innovative vision for the future.

From the past to the future

The MG stand also hosted the futuristic EXE181a unique piece of automotive art: we are talking about a concept car that draws inspiration from the original “Roaring Raindrop”, the MG EX181 which in 1957 and 1959 had set a series of speed records for small-engined cars. The EXE181 reinvents itself in a modern key and has materialised in a Electric MG sets speed recordwhich faithfully retained the distinctive features of its predecessor, including the central axle, the compact passenger compartment and the open roof.