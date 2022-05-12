The Government of Minas Gerais will auction 11 apartments in Belo Horizonte with an initial price of R$ 216 thousand on the 27th of May. The auction will be held in person and will take place from 11 am in the Auditorium of the State Department of Finance, located at Rua da Bahia, 1816, 8th floor, Lourdes neighborhood, in Belo Horizonte.

+ Property sales in São Paulo in March grow 36.4%

+ Banco Pan will auction properties this Thursday (5)

The apartments have between 1 and 3 bedrooms and the smallest is about 53 m². The most expensive ones, with 3 bedrooms, start at R$312,000. They are located in a condominium on Rua Francisco Augusto Rocha, in Belo Horizonte.

Individuals or legal entities may participate in this Auction (View the competition notice by clicking here), except those that fall into any of the following situations:

A) that are directly or indirectly linked to this bidding process;

B) the administrators and other employees of MGI;

C) that are declared disreputable in any sphere of government;

D) that do not meet all the requirements contained in this Notice and its annexes;

E) who have the right to bid and contract temporarily suspended, or who have been prevented from bidding and contracting with the State Public Administration, directly and indirectly, based on article 87, item III, of Federal Law No. 8.666/1993.