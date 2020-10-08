British car company Morris Garages (MG) is launching MG Gloster in the full size SUV segment in India today i.e. on Thursday 8 October. This 7-seat Dhansu SUV will take on the popular SUVs like the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavor. Equipped with 2 engine options and level 1 autonomous capabilities, the price of this SUV in India can range from 30 lakh to 45 lakh rupees. MG Gloster has started booking in India and its talk amount is Rs 1 lakh.

In 2 engine options

MG will launch Gloster in India at 4 trim levels like Super, Sharp, Smart and Savvy. The MG Gloster will be introduced in the Indian market with a 215bhp 2.0 liter 4 cylinder turbo diesel engine and a 161 bhp 2.0 liter turbocharged diesel engine. All variants of MG Gloster are with 8 speed automatic gearbox. While the MG Gloster has a super and smart variant with a rear wheel drive option, the Sharp and Savvy variants are equipped with a four wheel drive system. The MG Gloster has 7 driving modes, which are Auto, Eco, Sport, Mud, Rock, Snow and Sand.

MG Gloucor Comfort and Safety

Glittering

The top variants of the MG Gloster feature a number of Driving Assistance Systems (ADAS), including Park Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning System, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning and Blind Spot Detection to ensure rider safety. Due to all these features, MG Gloster has become the first level 1 autonomous car in India. MG unveiled the full-size SUV Gloster at the Auto Expo this year, which has been widely discussed in the market since. Complete information about the exterior and interior of this SUV has been revealed. Today, the curtain will rise from its price.

MG Gloster competes with Ford Endeavor and Toyota Fortuner

More than 70 smart features

MG will launch Gloster in India at 4 trim levels like Super, Sharp, Smart and Savvy. This Dhansu SUV has many segment first features. Depending on whichever trim the customer chooses, they will be provided with LED headlights, LED DRL, LED fog lamps, alloy wheels, 12.3 inch touchscreen infotainment, 8 inch TFT screen, iSmart connectivity suite, panoramic sunroof, three zone climate control system, ventilated front seat Facilities like driver seat massage function will also be available. MG Gloster has more than 70 smart features including critical tire pressure voice alert and anti theft immobilization, which customers can connect to their smartphone with the help of MG i-SMART technology.