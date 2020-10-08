British car company Morris Garages (MG) has launched its flagship full size SUV MG Gloster in India. The MG Gloster’s initial Super Trim option has been launched for Rs 28.98 lakh, while the top segment MG Gloster Savvy has been launched for Rs 35.38 lakh. 5 variants of MG Gloster with 7 seat and 6 seat options have been launched in India, including the Super trim variant 7 seater. At the same time, the Smart trim variant is a 7 seater and has been priced at Rs 30,98,000. MG Glouster’s Sharp Variant is also a 7 seater and has been launched for Rs 33,69,000. The MG Gloster is launched with another option in Sharp trim, which is a 6 seater and is priced at Rs 33,98,000. In the top segment, the MG Gloster Savvy variant is 6 seater and its price is 35 lakh 38 thousand rupees. All these are ex-show room, Delhi prices.

Automatic transmission only

The MG Gloster’s top segment is equipped with Advanced Driving Assistance System (ADAS), which has many other features including a forward collision warning system, auto headlights and wipers, automatic emergency braking, park assist, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and blind spot detection. . Talking about the MG Gloster engine, this cool SUV has been launched with a 215bhp 2.0 liter 4 cylinder turbo diesel engine and a 161 bhp 2.0 liter turbocharged diesel engine. The MG Gloster is launched with an 8-speed automatic gearbox and does not have a manual transmission option.

Variants of MG Gloster SUV and their prices

More than 70 smart features

Talking about other features of MG Gloster, this full size SUV will have 12.3 inch touchscreen infotainment, 8 inch TFT screen LED headlights, LED DRL, LED fog lamps, alloy wheels, panoramic sunroof, three zone climate control system, ventilated front seat and driver. Along with the seat massage function, there are also features such as MG iSmart connectivity, connecting smartphones that can take advantage of over 70 smart features including critical tire pressure voice alerts and anti theft immobilization. The MG Gloster has 7 driving modes like Auto, Eco, Sport, Mud, Rock, Snow and Sand.

MG Gloster competes with Ford Endeavor, Mahindra Alturas and Toyota Fortuner

British automobile company MG claims that it is India’s first Level 1 SUV equipped with autonomous capabilities, which takes care of safety of rider and passenger as well as smart driving. Booking of MG Gloster has started and you can book it with a token amount of one lakh rupees. The SUV MG Gloster launched with 7 and 6 seat options will compete with the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavor and Mahindra Alturas G4. Among these, the price of Mahindra Alturas G4 is the lowest.