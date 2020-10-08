new Delhi: On Thursday, October 8, British car company Morris Garages (MG) launched MG GLOSTER in its full size SUV segment in the Indian market. MG GLOSTER is very stylish in 7 seats. It is being said that this SUV will compete with the equally demanding SUV like Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavor. Talking about the price, MG GLOSTER equipped with 2 engine options and Level 1 Autonomous qualification can be priced in the Indian market from 30 lakh to 45 lakh rupees. Booking for this Dhansu SUV has started in India. The token amount has been fixed at Rs 1 lakh for booking.

4 trim levels will be launched in India

MG GLOSTER is being planned to be launched in India in 4 trim levels like Super, Sharp, Smart and Savvy. The MG GLOSTER is equipped with a 215bhp 2.0 liter and 4 cylinder turbo diesel engine and a 161 bhp 2.0 liter turbocharged diesel engine. As far as variants are concerned, the MG GLOSTER has 8 speed automatic gearboxes. Not only this, MG GLOSTER has been launched in the Indian market with the super and smart variant rear wheel drive option. Also, the Sharp and Savvy variants have been equipped with four wheel drive.

There is a lot of merit

The MG GLOSTER offers 7 driving modes. These include Auto, Eco, Sport, Mud, Rock, Snow and Sand. As far as the features of MG GLOSTER are concerned, they are a lot in this SUV. The top variant of MG GLOSTER features various features like Park Assistance, Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning System, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning and Driving Assistance System including Blind Spot Detection. All these ensure the safety of the driver completely. However, due to all these features, MG GLOSTER is being called India’s first level 1 autonomous car.

Equipped with more than 70 smart features

MG GLOSTER has many special segment features. Also, according to whichever trim the customer chooses, they get LED HEADLIGHTS, LED DRL, LED fog lamps, alloy wheels, 12.3 inch touchscreen infotainment, panoramic sunroof, threezone climate control system, 8 inch TFT screen as well as iSmart connectivity suite. Facilities are being provided. With this, let us know that MG GLOSTER has been equipped with more than 70 smart features. Customers can also add these features to their smartphones with the help of MG i-SMART technology.