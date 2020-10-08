Different variants are priced at MG has launched Gloster with Super, Smart, Sharp and Savvy trim options, with a total of 5 variants. The price of the Super Trim 7 seater variant is Rs 29.98 lakh. The Smart Trim 7 seater variant is priced at Rs 30,98,000. The 7 seater MG Gloster Sharp Variant has been launched for Rs 33,69,000. At the same time, the price of MG Gloster 6 Seater Sharp Variant has been kept at Rs 33,98,000. Finally, the price of the top model MG Gloster Savvy Variant 6 seater has been kept at 35 lakh 38 thousand rupees.

Gloster has come in only automatic option MG has launched Gloster with two engine options 215bhp 2.0 liter 4 cylinder turbo diesel engine and 161 bhp 2.0 liter turbocharged diesel engine. The MG Gloster does not have a manual transmission option and is only launched with an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Many special features in the top variant The top variant of MG Gloster ie 6 seater MG Gloster is equipped with Savvy Advanced Driving Assistance System (ADAS), which includes forward collision warning system, lane departure warning, blind spot detection, auto headlights and wipers on-off, automatic emergency braking, park assist. , Adaptive Cruise Control, including many other features.

Excellent interior and massage function The MG Gloster’s interior is excellent and this SUV is completely luxury. Its special feature is that it also has a driver seat massage function. If you leave for a long drive, then you feel tired after a while, in this case you can take advantage of it and eliminate fatigue.

MG iSmart connectivity in Gloster The MG Gloster features 12.3 inch touchscreen infotainment, 8 inch TFT screen LED headlights, LED DRL, LED fog lamps, panoramic sunroof, three zone climate control system, ventilated front seat as well as MG iSmart connectivity with over 70 smart features .

new Delhi. The wait for MG Motors' premium SUV is finally over. MG Gloster has launched in the Indian market for 70 smart features.