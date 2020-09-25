MG Motors India has launched its new SUV MG Gloster in India. Amiz Motors says that it is the country’s first Autonomous Level-1 premium SUV. Pre-booking of MG Gloster has started.

The Gloster was first shown at Auto Expo. If you like a big SUV then you will like the Gloster because it is much bigger, bigger than the Ford Endeavor and Toyota Fortuner.

Talking about the interior, the interior of MG Gloster has a 12.3-inch infotainment system, which is equipped with more than 70 car connected features. The company’s iSmart 2.0 technology has been used in this Esuvi. Its interior is wrapped with brown leather. It has a 12-speaker system, 64 ambient lighting, 8-inch Digi analog driver display, wireless charging, panoramic sunroof and medium captain seat. For comfort, there is also a ventilation facility along with a massage in the driver’s seat in the car.

Talking about the performance of MG Gloster, it has a 2-liter twin turbo diesel engine. Its engine will generate maximum power of 218 PS and peak torque of 480 Nm. Its engine will be equipped with an 8-speed automatic transmission. However, customers will get the Detune engine in its lower variants.

The MG Gloster offers several first-in-segment features. This new SUV will come with Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). Talking about its other features, it has tremendous features like Adoptive Cruise Control (ACC), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Automatic Collision Assisting with Forward Collision Warning (FCW). Will see you.

We took out the Gluster for some light roading and here the 4×4 system was helped by its massive ground clearance and various off-road modes. Overall, the Gloster has many things to like in a big SUV. With this, it is also not less in terms of luxury, whose lack was seen in some models.

It is expected that its price can start from 40 lakhs. Gloster is a bold step and it has to be seen how the market reacts to it. Overall we liked its design, space, features, technology, quality and lights. Yes, it was too big for cities. Also, its gearbox could have been more responsive.

