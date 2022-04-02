MG’s 2022 in Italy started as best it could not. In the first three months of the year, in fact, the British car manufacturer registered a growth of 23.5% compared to the whole of 2021, the best way to celebrate its first year of activity in our country thanks also to a substantially doubled market share. MG has a commercial network currently made up of 40 dealers and 70 points of sale, but which continues to grow with the goal of 100 points of sale by the end of the year, for an estimated increase of 40%.

Currently, the MG range can boast 100% electric, plug-in hybrid and petrol power solutions, an offer that the British brand itself defines “full of technology and innovationand to satisfy the most demanding customers “. Among the many advantages offered by the brand’s line-up of models, in addition to a rich standard equipment, stand out the MG iSMART connectivity system for the electric, the MG Pilot safety package and 7 years / 150,000 km warranty. Recall that the company concluded the year just ended with the presentation of two completely new models, the Marvel R and the MG5, and a totally renewed in style and technology, the ZS. These innovations, combined with the EHS, the C-SUV plug-in hybrid arriving on the Italian market, have allowed MG to start 2022 with a complete range of four models and four engines. All in anticipation of the commercial debut of the MG5, the world’s first fully electric station wagon with a spacious, practical and innovative interior.

“I am very proud of the results we have achieved so far. We have just concluded the first year of activity in Italy and it was a great success – commented Andrea Bartolomeo, country manager of MG Motor Italy – First of all, I would like to thank all the Team who with a tireless commitment made this great result possible. Then the commercial partners, a fundamental point of reference in the area, without their work we would not have been able to win the trust of customers who every day find the welcome and professionalism that distinguish them in MG Stores throughout Italy. And finally, thanks to our parent company that supports us with exceptional products, of great quality and equipped to meet the expectations of the most demanding customers. Great attention to safety and innovation which represent the main brand references, and then a truly unique level of comfort and equipment. We are on the right track but there is still a lot of work to do “.