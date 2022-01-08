The commander of the Fire Department of Minas Gerais, Colonel Edgard Estevo, made an appeal to the population today (8) to avoid places with risk of landslides and floods in the state. Heavy rains caused several problems across the state. According to the commander, in 24 hours, 98 Civil Defense incidents were recorded, including the overflow of a dike which blocked the BR-040 and left one person injured.

Other highways also have interdiction points, according to the Federal Highway Police (PRF). A landslide left five injured in Ibirité. And a huge block of rock came off the walls of the capitol canyon, killing at least six people and leaving more than 30 injured, but there is, for now, no confirmation that the occurrence is related to the rains.

“We need this behavior of self-protection of every citizen, avoiding these spaces that are of geological risk for landslides, landslides as well as for all spaces of inundation and flooding”, said Estevo.

The deputy coordinator of Minas Gerais Civil Defense, Lieutenant Colonel Gracielle Rodrigues Santos, said that Minas Gerais is suffering from intense rains and that, therefore, the soils are already saturated, which increases the risks of landslides.

Capitol

Regarding the specific case of Capitólio, Gracielle said that only an analysis will be able to say what caused the rock to come off.

In Capitólio, in addition to the six bodies rescued and more than 30 people rescued alive, firefighters are looking for other people. Based on information from witnesses, tourist agencies and relatives, the Fire Department estimates that there are 20 missing at the scene. Forty men participate in the rescue work.

Searches with divers will be interrupted overnight, but, according to Estevo, firefighters will remain at the scene. An aircraft that was moving to the site was unable to arrive due to bad weather.

The Civil Police reported that, as they were traveling on boats, some victims did not have an identity document and, therefore, the bodies will need to undergo an identification process.

The Navy is participating in the rescue work and will open an investigation to determine the circumstances of the accident.

