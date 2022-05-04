Comfortable, spacious and technological. These three adjectives are enough to best describe MG EHSprotagonist of our test drive, the electrified SUV of the historic British brand, reborn in 2007 under the aegis of the Chinese giant SAIC. The sport utility plug-in hybrid in fact, it stands out not only for its presence on the road but also for its rich equipment suitable for all needs. The SUV on tap of the English brand is 457 cm long, has a width of 188 cm and is 166 cm high. The presence on the road is emphasized by the large front grille, with a honeycomb texture in the center of which the generously sized MG logo stands out.

The ribbing on the bonnet and the front mask accentuate the dynamic soul of this model which makes habitability and space on board its strengths: the load capacity, for example, goes from 451 to 1,275 liters if the rear seats are knocked down. The dimensions are however generous, with the bulk of the MG EHS translates into 1,775 kg of unladen mass in running order but the design, albeit distinctive, does not push itself into forced style exercises, preferring a rational and captivating approach.

The MG EHS plug-in hybrid powertrain consists of a 162 HP 1.5 petrol engine combined with a 122 HP electric motor for a total system power of 258 HP and 370 Nm of maximum torque. More than satisfactory numbers for a C-segment SUV that manages, despite the tonnage and weight of the hybrid system, to cover 0-100 in 6.9 seconds and a top speed of 190 km / h. The torque delivered by the internal combustion engine is managed by a 6-speed gearbox while that of the electric unit comes at four speeds. Together, therefore, they create a 10-speed transmission. Complete the PHEV architecture the 16.4 kWh lithium-ion battery which guarantees a full electric range of more than 50 km. Thanks to the 3.7 kW on-board charger it is thus possible to recharge at the infrastructures to fill up with energy in 4.5 hours. On long journeys you can fully appreciate the good soundproofing of the passenger compartment, with the comfortable driving position that makes the driver’s experience more than relaxing.

There is plenty of space for the passengers both in the front and in the rear row. In the city, electric driving allows you to move very well in traffic. The steering is well balanced and allows you to maneuver easily in any situation. During the parking phase, the perimeter cameras intervene with the possibility of viewing the 3D image of the car on the infotainment display. Speaking of the multimedia system, through the 10.1 ” touchscreen located in the center of the dashboard, you can easily navigate between the car’s functions, with a simple and intuitive three-menu setting. From here, in addition to navigation, you can customize the set up of the car, with the long list of ADAS available but above all connect your smartphone thanks to compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Behind the steering wheel then there is a digital instrument panel protected by the dashboard lid that shows all driving information, including the remaining range.

MG EHS therefore represents a good compromise for those looking for a complete and technological SUV and those who want to enter the world of electric and electrified mobility. We conclude with the prices. The MG EHS price list has been updated for 2022 with the addition of Red Diamond paint, now standard. Only two versions, Exite and Exclusive, available respectively starting from 36,290 euros and 39,090 euros.