No, it is not exactly the case that you see an MG EHS on every Dutch street corner. To give you an idea of ​​how he’s doing: 55 were sold in March this year, good for place 140 in the Sales Top eh… 293. The month before that he made the Top 100, but only just – place 95, with 76 copies. We were therefore very surprised when we read which car is at the top of the sales list at our friends across the Channel: the same EHS. huh? Are they crazy or are we?

The explanation, as so often, is quite simple. In Great Britain, just like in Belgium, it is available in two variants. There is the HS, which has a 1.5-liter petrol engine and with its starting price of 23,495 pounds (converted about 27,300 euros, in Belgium prices even start at 26,285 euros) is tightly priced. Because it is a few thousand euros below the other midsize SUVs, and that counts heavily in this economic climate. An absolute bargain for this size car, so. And don’t let that version be for sale in the Netherlands…

For the price of an MG EHS Luxury you also have something from Kia or Hyundai

The second variant is the EHS, the plug-in hybrid featured here, which is immediately considerably more expensive; which starts at 36 mille and this Luxury is still 3 mille more expensive. This makes it about as expensive as successful competitors such as the Kia Niro and Hyundai Kona, which you will not be able to knock off the throne with these prices.

Especially because the MG EHS does not immediately look like a spectacular device. Rather boring, and then we put it mildly. Nothing that will make the neighbors throw one jealous look after another in your direction. The engine is the same 1.5 of the HS version, but then coupled to a 123 hp electric motor and a battery of 16.6 kWh, with which you can drive fully electric for more than 50 kilometers. More than enough for most people’s commute.

The MG EHS feels rather cheap to drive, but…

The first driving impressions are not easy. The steering is vague, the powertrain lacks refinement, and the suspension and damping are bouncy. You sit high and always start electrically, after which the petrol engine kicks in when the speed increases. However, the cooperation between the fossil and electric part is not very smooth and the engine can always be heard grunting in the background. There is also continuous vibration felt through the steering wheel and pedals. It all feels rather… cheap.

It is all the more surprising that the interior comes across as very ‘premium’, thanks to soft-touch materials, many details in chrome and – our favorite – fresh air intakes that look like turbines. There is also a lot of space in the front and back, although the luggage compartment is rather shallow because the batteries live underneath it. That takes up a few litres.

A nice caravan tractor

If you don’t care about the badge on the nose and you can live with the average appearance and boring driving characteristics, then this is a neat family car. In addition, not unimportant in the Netherlands caravan country, you can hang up to 1,500 kilos on its optional towbar – not all of its competitors can do that.

And especially when you also consider that you get a seven-year warranty, the MG EHS would deserve to rise a few (not too many, a few is enough) spots on the Sales Top So much.

Specifications MG EHS Luxury (2023)

engine

1,500 cc

four-cylinder turbo hybrid

258 hp

370 Nm

Drive

front wheels

10v automatic

Performance

0-100 km/h in 6.9 seconds

top 190 km/h

Consumption (average)

1.8 l/100 km

43 g/km CO2 (A label)

Dimensions

4,574×1,876x

1,664 mm (lxwxh)

2,722mm (wheelbase)

1,737 kilograms

37 l (petrol)

448 l (luggage)

Prices

€40,385 (NL)

€40,385 (B)