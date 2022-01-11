The historic English brand MG (Morris Garages) in 2021 it returned to the European and Italian market with the MG EHS Plug-in Hybrid. The new model is a spacious SUV with plug-in hybrid engine PHEV, 16.6 kWh lithium battery rechargeable, which powers a 90 kW and 122 HP electric motor, which supports that 1.5-liter turbo petrol and 162 hp.

The plug-in hybrid system gives off in total 190 kW / 258 hp and 370 Nm of couple. The SUV also advances exclusively by exploiting the driving force of the electric motor alone, up to a maximum of 52 km according to the WLTP cycle.

MG EHS Plug-in Hybrid, features electric drive + petrol

The new MG EHS Plug-in Hybrid uses innovative technology. The plug-in hybrid drive therefore includes the a 1.5-liter turbo petrol (119 kW / 162 hp & 250 Nm) which works in synergy with a powerful electric motor (90 kW / 122 hp and 230 Nm). The total system power is 190 kW / 258 hp, with 370 Nm of maximum torque.

MG EHS Plug-in Hybrid SUV PHEV

An advanced gearbox transfers power from the gasoline and electric engines to front wheels. The engine torque of the petrol engine is transmitted by a 6-speed automatic gearbox, while the electric motor transmits the power through afour-speed electronic transmission unit.

Petrol and electric engines make up the plug-in hybrid drive

Together they form a 10-speed automatic transmission, for better efficiency in all conditions.

16.6 kWh MG EHS Plug-in Hybrid battery

A 16.6 kWh lithium battery powers the powerful electric motor, allowing the MG EHS Plug-in Hybrid to cover a distance in electric-only mode up to 52 km (WLTP). The 3.7 kW on-board battery charger, allows you to fully charge the battery in any point of recharge a alternating current (AC) in about 4.5 hours.

The lithium battery has a capacity of 16.6 kWh

The plug-in hybrid SUV is also equipped with a regenerative braking system, which stores the energy released during the deceleration and reuses it for optimize autonomy battery or further reduce the fuel consumption.

Fuel consumption and emissions MG EHS Plug-in Hybrid

The declared consumption from the MG EHS Plug-in Hybrid and of 1.9 l / 100 Km according to WLTP cycle. CO2 emissions are equal to 43 g / Km. The autonomy declared in electric is 52 km.

The declared CO2 emissions are equal to 43 g / km

MG EHS Plug-in Hybrid Performance

The performance of the MG EHS Plug-in Hybrid SUV is not bad: it accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in 6.9 seconds and reaches the maximum speed of 190 km / h. In addition, for maximum traction, the model is equipped as standard with the electronic XDS differential lock.

MG EHS Plug-in Hybrid, as it is outside

The MG EHS Plug-in Hybrid is long 4,574 mm, wide 1,876 mm, high 1,664 mm, and has a step of 2,720 mm. On the outside, in front, it can be recognized by the prominent grille and the headlights with “catlike” LED daytime running lights.

Rear view of the MG EHS Plug-in Hybrid

In addition, nine individual LED units make up the daytime running lights for a new visual effect. Behind the LED headlights are also characterized by the dynamic direction light.

MG EHS Plug-in Hybrid, as it is inside

The MG EHS Plug-in Hybrid inside is distinguished by a perceived good quality. The instrument panel consists of a c12.3-inch digital dashboard and from a 10.1 inch touchscreen in the center of the dashboard, which includes navigation, the DAB digital radio and smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.

The luxurious appearance of the spacious cabin is further enhanced by the Stargazer panoramic roof 1.19 m2 and interior ambient lighting with a gradation of a 64 colors.

Elegant and captivating interior even at night

The rear passengers also have the backrest of the adjustable seat, double air intakes, two USB ports, folding armrest with integrated storage compartment and cup holder.

The carrying capacity of the baggage is 448 liters, which can be extended up to 1,375 liters when the rear seats are folded down. The opening and closing of the tailgate benefit from the ad function electric drive.

ADAS on MG EHS Plug-in Hybrid

THE ADAS systems Driving Aids on the MG EHS Plug-in Hybrid are grouped under the name of MG Pilot.

The ADAS on board are grouped under the name of MG Pilot

The SUV is therefore equipped with: Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Information System, Forward Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning it’s a 360 degree camera.

Price? How much does the EHS Plug-in Hybrid cost?

There MG EHS Plug-in Hybrid it is offered in two versions Excite and Exclusive, with a novelty represented by the paint Red Diamond which becomes standard instead of the Dover White. The prices are respectively 36,290 And 39,090 euros.

EHS Excite: € 36,290

EHS Exclusive: 39,090 euros

MG EHS Plug-in Hybrid, technical sheet

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS Length 4,574 mm Length 1,876 mm Height 1,664 mm Step 2,720 mm Ground clearance 145 mm Trunk capacity 448 L Luggage compartment capacity with folded rear seats 1,375 L Empty mass Comfort: 1,737 kg, Luxury 1,775 kg Fully loaded weight 2,196 kg Maximum permissible weight per axle front 1.095 kg, rear 1.101 kg Maximum towable weight (unbraked) 750 kg Maximum towable weight (braked) 1,500 kg PETROL ENGINE Engine type 1.5 turbo GDI Max power 119 (162 pk) @ 5,500 rpm Max torque 250 Nm @ 1,700-4,300 rpm Fuel Lead free 95 RON (octane) Tank capacity 37 L ELECTRIC MOTOR AND BATTERY Max power 90 kW (122 hp) @ 3,700 rpm Max torque 230 Nm @ 500-3.700 rpm Battery capacity 16.6 kWh On-board charger 3.7 kW HYBRID SYSTEM Guy 10-speed electric transmission PERFORMANCE Max speed 190 km / h Acceleration 0-100 km / h 6.9 sec Electric range (combined, WLTP) 52 km Power consumption (combined, WLTP) 240 Wh / km Fuel consumption (combined, WLTP) 1.9 L / 100 km CO emissions 2 (combined, WLTP) 43 g / km

Photo MG EHS Plug-in Hybrid

