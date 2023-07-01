Dynamic debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​for the MG Cyberster, with the new electric sports car from the British brand that will show off all its performance characteristics by tackling the iconic climb of the event dedicated to the world of motors. The MG convertible will be on display at the brand’s stand, with visitors being able to admire the new model and the state of the art development of the English brand.

MG Cyberster stars at Goodwood

A second unit of Cybersters will be positioned in the paddock First Glance and will take part in the show by climbing the hill twice a day for the duration of the event. “We are thrilled to be returning to the Festival of Speed – explained Guy Pigounakis, Commercial Director of MG Motor UK – The Cyberster marks MG’s long-awaited return to sports car manufacturing, and we’re all set for the exciting future this high-performance, technologically advanced EV promises. Two more debuts are planned to testify MG’s desire to create electric cars with a strong emotional involvement”.

The Duke of Richmond approves

Great enthusiasm for the presence of MG Cyberster also from the Duke of Richmond, organizer of the event: “We are extremely happy that MG Motor is returning to Goodwood this summer and honored that they have chosen the Festival of Speed ​​to showcase the all-new MG Cyberster to the public. The historical link between Goodwood and MG and the imminent centenary in 2024 make me enthusiastic about the presence of MG at the Festival”.

Two more MG EVs debut at Goodwood

Two other MG brand cars will also be present at Goodwood, in addition to the Cyberster, two very high performance EVs will be on display. No more information has been provided at the moment, with the English brand confirming that it will be a British design and construction prototype identified by the code EX4. MG will also introduce a second sports EV that will be available on the market later this summer.