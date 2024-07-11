The MG brand launches on the market of electric cars the first spider. The MG Cyberster is a battery-powered roadster with true sports performance. The aim of the English brand, now controlled by the Chinese giant SAIC Motoris to create the first mass-market electric spider.

There MG Cyberster takes up the shapes and aesthetic characteristics of the concept presented at the Shanghai Motor Show 2021which is inspired by the legendary MGB Roadster of the 60s. The new version of this spider, 4.53 metres long, 1.91 metres wide and 1.32 metres high, offers space for two people and has a canvas hoodas per tradition. Particularly thedoors opening upwards and the arrow design of the rear turn signals. The wheels on the model shown are 20″.

From a technical point of view it was born on the platform of the E-Motion and is equipped with a battery assembled according to the method “cell to pack”that is, with the cells connected directly to each other and not separated by modules. This accumulator is structured in this way it’s lighterless bulky and therefore more functional on a sports car.

The interiors are decidedly interesting and technological, starting from the digital instrumentation with an unprecedented triple monitor configuration. Another display is placed vertically between the dashboard and the central tunnel, through which the climate control system can be managed.

On the side are the controls to manage the gear, like an automatic car. Lower down there is a double bottle holder with a finish in forged carbon. The seats, covered in synthetic leather with suede in the center, have a sporty configuration. The red start button is located on the three-spoke steering wheel with a flat bottom.

The MG Cyberster will be available in a single engine and rear wheel drive from 314 HP it’s a twin-engine with 536 HP and 725 NmEstimated weight varies from 1,850 to 1,985 kgwhile as regards performance it reaches a maximum speed of 200 km/h and sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds, in the most powerful configuration.

The battery capacity data varies depending on the version. The most powerful one has 77 kWh batteries for a declared autonomy of 580 km (in the Chinese CLTC cycle). Instead, the two-wheel drive variant is equipped with a 64 kWh battery and a range of 520 km (Cltc). The 2021 concept was credited with a range of over 800 km with a single charge.

The MG Cyberster is already available for configuration and order in United Kingdomwith the arrival expected in the next few months also in Italy and the rest of Europe. Prices start from a base of £55,000 (equivalent to approximately 65,000 euros) for the 340 HP rear-wheel drive version and 60,000 pounds (around 71,000 euros) for the most powerful variant, with 544 HP and all-wheel drive.

The MG Cyberster will also be available in a version with hard top hard roofpresented as a prototype at the Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​2024.

The production model will be configured with a 2+2 cockpit which, instead of a canvas roof, features a rigid panel that can disappear behind the passenger compartment. As a result, habitability will be greater, with rear pillars designed to offer more space to rear passengers. MG is also considering the possibility of a License plate version of the Cyberster, maintaining the vertical opening of the doors for both the hardtop and softtop models.

