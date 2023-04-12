The MG brand is ready to launch on the market of electric cars a new spiders. There MG Cyberster It’s an affordable battery-powered roadster with true sports performance. The lens of the English brand, now controlled by the Chinese giant SAIC Motoris to create the first widespread electric spider.

MG Cyberster electric spider

There MG Cyberster takes up the shapes and aesthetic characteristics of the concept presented at Shanghai Motor Show 2021which is inspired by the legendary MGB Roadsters from the 60s. The new version of this spider, 4.53 m long, 1.91 m wide and 1.32 m high, offers space for two people and has one canvas hood.

MG Cyberster seen from behind

From a technical point of view, it was born on the platform of E-Motion and is equipped with a battery assembled according to the method “cell-to-pack”, with cells connected directly to each other and not separated by modules. This accumulator so structured it’s lighterless bulky and therefore more functional on a sports car.

MG Cyberster power and performance

The MG Cyberster will be available in a version a single engine and rear-wheel drive from 314 hp it’s a 544 HP twin engine. Estimated weight varies from 1,850 to 1,985 kgwhile in terms of performance it reaches a maximum speed of 200 km/h.

2021 MG Cyberster Concept

The data on the capacity of the battery and autonomy has not been declared. The 2021 concept in this regard was credited with a mileage of over 800km with a single charge.

When it arrives?

This MG electric spider officially arrives on the market in 2024. With the Cybertster, the brand will be able to count on a full range of electric carswhich embraces all segments: SUVs, sedans and station wagons.

