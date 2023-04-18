This is the MG Cyberster, MG’s electric sports car. Credit where credit is due: he seems to look quite nice. Seems? Yes, seems. Because these are still not the real images of the MG Cyberster. They should come soon. MG announces at the Shanghai Auto Show that the Cyberstar is really going into production. That’s already something.

But there is a strange flavor to this story. We would swear we saw a concept version of the MG Cyberster two years ago. Who keeps the people warm for two years with a concept version and then does not share real images? Anyway, on to the good news.

The Cyberster is therefore going into production, and is also coming to Europe. The electric MG should go on sale here in the summer of next year. Great timing from MG to release the convertible at the time you want to use it. Now the Dutch climate still has to be good, but well, those are just details. Speaking of details: there are actually none of the MG Cyberster.

That is why we will have to stick to the figures that MG was aiming for in 2021: a sprint from standstill to 100 km/h in less than 3.0 seconds and a range of about 800 kilometers. Estimating the price is difficult. Let’s hope that the Cyberster is closer in price to the somewhat sporty Mini Electric Convertible (at least 59,291 euros) than the Lotus Evjia (just under 1.9 million euros).

The commercial director of the UK branch of MG is Guy Pigounakis. He explains what the MG Cyberster means for the future of the brand: “Now is the perfect time to introduce an MG that perfectly matches our performance DNA. MG is poised for an electric, sporty future and this is the perfect way to celebrate its centenary.” The brand will celebrate that party in 2030.