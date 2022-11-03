The electric range of MG will expand, but with different times than originally planned. The debut of the new Cyberster it was in fact postponed to next year: MG was supposed to present its new electric roadster at the Guangzhou Motor Show scheduled for later this month, but the uncertainties about the smooth running of the fair due to the Chinese government’s “zero tolerance” policy against the pandemic have led the company to take a step back and to opt for the debut of the ad model April next year.

Few details are known about this battery-powered roadster. However, we know for sure that it will be offered with two-wheel drive or alternatively with four-wheel drive, with the latter variant promising to offer very high performance: word of Guy Pigounakis, commercial director of MG UK, who added to Autocar’s microphones that the new Cyberster will not be considered an heir to the F and TF models as it will be placed in a completely different market segment. In all likelihood, the production version of the MG-branded electric roadster will broadly follow what is shown by the reference concept car, albeit with some differences: it is assumed that the standard Cyberster can boast a style and a less extreme look than that expressed by the conceptual prototype that inspired it.

The patent images of the model that surfaced a few months ago showed however that elements of visual connection between the concept car and the production version will be different: in this sense, the series electric roadster will be equipped with a curvy front fascia, sporty side skirts and muscular rear flanks. MG has not yet said a word about the engine and battery specifications: however, there is talk of a 0-100 km / h shot that can be consumed in less than three seconds and up to 800 km of range.