The growth of MG continues in Italy, with the British brand of owned by SAIC Motor which closed the month of March with 2,382 units and 1.4% market share, confirming 2022 on the rise, closed with 7,375 cars registered. After the first quarter of this year, MG reported 4,805 units, an increase of 287.5% over the same period a year earlier. These results make MG the car brand with the fastest growth on the Italian market.

MG, record registrations

The response in the electric market was also good, where MG reached the top 5 in Q1, with a share of 5.5%, in particular thanks to the good impact of the MG4 Electric which, in less than six months from its launch, positioned itself in the top ten of the electrics and in second place in the BEVs of its segment, with 495 units registered since the beginning of the year. In segment C then, the MG HS reaches the top of the segment and becomes first among petrol cars. The performance of MG in the rental market was also excellent, where it stood steadily at 1% of the market share.

Andrea Bartolomeo’s comment

”I am very satisfied with this first quarter. Thanks to well-equipped cars, of high quality attested by the 7-year guarantee and without compromising safety, we have won the trust of many customers who have recognized our products as exceptional value-for-money – commented Andrea Bartolomeo, Vice President and Country Manager of SAIC Motor Italy – We are committed but we could not have achieved these results so quickly if we had not had the support of our commercial partners, a point of reference throughout the Italian territory. I’m really proud to be part of the MG team, a challenge finder team, a concentrate of energy and motivation. Good job, keep going!”. The commercial network is also growing, which in Italy today has 53 MG Stores and 103 points of sale. A widespread presence throughout the national territory, including the major islands.

Fleets and rental

MG aims to consolidate its penetration of the rental market, where the brand stands steadily at 1%, with a total of 1,508 units registered in the quarter, recording a record share of 1.54% in March. The results in terms of mix were also significant, with a share of pure electric almost 11% in the first quarter, thanks to leading products such as MG4 and Marvel R. The plug-in also performed well, exceeding 15% with EHS of share in the quarter, as well as HS ICE which managed to unseat the best seller ZS ICE from first place in the standings among the most popular MGs with traditional engines in the rental sector.