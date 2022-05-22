Hendrik’s first car was a beetle and since then he says he has always had special cars. Five years ago, he found the MG he so desperately wanted. To say that the resident of Dordrecht is a car connoisseur is an understatement; after a few courses he has been valuing cars for years. When he is not valuing or working on his car, he also drives rallies a few times a year with his ‘race version’ of the MG B. ,,I drive. My wife always navigates.”