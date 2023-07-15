MG in the spotlight at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. The event dedicated to the passion for engines was an opportunity for the English brand to present some new products and underline its close relationship with the brand’s performance and traditions. The British automaker arrived at FOS 2023 with three models, the eagerly awaited Cyberster roadster, which was shown on a track for the first time, the all-new MG4 XPOWER and the EX4 concept, designed exclusively for Goodwood by the design center team MG of London.

Exhibition on the Hill Climb

The first two models were the focus of the exhibitions on the opening days on the Hill Climb at Goodwood. The MG4 XPOWER is arriving on the Italian market by the summer to enrich the MG4 family which, together with the Extended range version with 77 kWh battery and a range of up to 520km (which will be introduced in Italy simultaneously with the XPOWER), will complement the versions already in the price list. All versions of MG4 benefit from ‘Go Green: Invitation to Electric’*, a promo with which MG wants to stimulate the spread of sustainable mobility through a concrete contribution.

The most powerful MG ever

Currently, the MG XPOWER is the most powerful car in the MG range, capable of delivering 435hp (320kW) with a torque of up to 600Nm. It features the innovative twin motor configuration, split with 170kW at the rear and 150kW at the front, providing power to all four wheels for a blistering start. Able to accelerate from 0-100km/h in 3.8 seconds, the XPOWER shared a brilliant performance with the Cyberster, which proved equally quick on the climb.

The MG concept

The Duke of Richmond attended a special preview of the spectacular convertible created by British designer Carl Gotham, who with his London-based team played a key role in the creation of such an innovative electric sports car, but without forgetting roadster style Classic MGs. MG has also unveiled a third performance car, the EX4 concept, which boldly reinterprets the 1980s rallying legend Metro 6R4, but which, in step with the times, is supported by the very powerful MG4 XPOWER electric drivetrain. . Entirely designed by the MG team at the London style centre, the EX4 concept features a distinctive livery, specially designed for Goodwood, to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the legendary Metro 6R4, queen of 1980s rallies.