MG not only comes with a roadster, but also with a hot hatch!

MG made a comeback in the Netherlands with a car that really had nothing to do with MG: an electric crossover. It MG-DNA stopped at the name and logo. Yet the Chinese have not forgotten that MG was originally a sporty brand.

As you know, they come with the MG Cyberster, a real electric roadster. And that’s not the only thing: they also come with a hot hatch based on the MG 4. For that they bring back a label from MG’s (recent) past: XPower!

We were previously shown images of the MG 6 XPower (see below), a fast version of a sedan that is not supplied here. It is therefore not very relevant for the Netherlands, but the MG 4 is a different story. It is indeed delivered here.

The MG 4 XPower has yet to be revealed, but we can already report the specifications. They were leaked via Driving Electric. So we know that the MG 4 XPower gets 435 hp and 600 Nm of torque. Not bad for a C-segment hatchback!

The MG 4 XPower must be able to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 200 km/h. A Golf 1.0 TSI can also do the latter, but well, we now know that an EV is not about the top speed.

The MG 4 XPower gets the same 64 kWh battery as the Comfort and Luxury version, but of course you sacrifice something in terms of range. You can count on 385 km WLTP, which is still acceptable for this segment.

As far as the appearance is concerned, we already know that the MG 4 XPower will get 18-inch rims and orange brake calipers. The MG 4 already has a spoiler as standard, but it may be slightly larger. Also a nice nod to the past: the car will be available in Racing Green.

All in all, the MG 4 XPower promises to be an interesting EV. We did not have an electric hot hatch – or something similar – yet. And knowing MG, the pricing will also be fairly competitive. Is the rest of the car also sharp? That remains to be seen.

