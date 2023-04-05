A new Chinese car for a rock-bottom price – common sense tells you that won’t be anything, right? You can already check off the list: a kind of smooth but generic look, cheap materials, little attention to technology or driving dynamics. They are not the cars that usually drive us wild, to say the least.

But wait. Think back to what you have read about the more luxuriously equipped versions of this MG 4 in recent months. This car has been very well received by everyone. To begin with, it does not look like a lukewarm Mazda copy, but has its own fresh style with a great pointed nose and nice details. It should also be well put together and drive excellently.

We even recently named it our 2022 Bargain of the Year, because it offers as much or more than a VW ID.3 for a lot less money. Until now we only drove the Comfort and Luxury versions. What about the entry-level model, the MG 4 Electric Standard, which has to fetch a modest 30,785 euros?

Specifications of the MG 4 Standard

For that money you get a smaller battery, a 34 hp less powerful engine and less equipment, but also the fastest 0-to-100 time of all MG 4s: 7.7 seconds. You don’t get navigation in your infotainment (but you do get wired CarPlay), a slower on-board charger (6.6 instead of 11 kW) and slightly lower fast charging capacity. You should also miss the heated seats. A shame, because it is precisely this that can make a considerable difference in energy consumption with EVs.

Apart from these things, you do not compromise much with the Standard. Apart from the bare hard door panels, the interior looks okay. The infotainment has been run through Google Translate (if you haven’t loaded music, it says ‘no traces’) and is unfortunately a cumbersome mess that is bursting with carelessness and finicky buttons. It takes six actions to change the driving mode from your CarPlay navi and go back. Quite a jerk, but you can’t have everything for this money.

Driving behavior of the MG 4

What you do get is a surprisingly nice driving car. The 4 is the first model on MG’s new ultra-thin battery platform. You don’t sit on the box and the weight distribution is neatly 50/50. Clear attention has been paid to the chassis: throw it over a road with painful bumps and cants and it holds up very well, tap it into a corner and it remains nicely stable.

He knows how to keep things ‘pure nature’ under control and is still compliant in his damping. The steering isn’t the sharpest, but come on, this isn’t a hot hatch either. Overall, the 4 feels surprisingly accomplished on the road. Also remarkable: there is no beep or creak to be discerned.

How far can you get with the MG 4 Electric Standard?

We are driving in the freezing cold. With a non-preheated battery and the heating on 22, it seems that we will not get much further than 200 kilometers. Under normal circumstances you should be able to get over 300. The summer tires soon make it clear that traction control is more of the curative than the preventative kind.

In addition, the lane assistant (which switches itself on again and again …) is quite rudimentary and the swaying steering assistance challenges you to a game of arm wrestling if you try to correct it. To the point of being dangerous for those who are not prepared for it, so in terms of ADAS, MG can still get to work. Quite a few blemishes, all in all, but hey: such a neat, spacious and fun driving EV for 30 grand? We will get there.

engine

1 electric motor

170 hp

250 Nm

51 kWh (battery)

Drive

rear wheels

stepless

Performance

0-100 km/h in 7.7 seconds

top 160 km/h

Consumption (average)

17.0kWh/100km A Label

Range (assignment)

350km (WLTP)

Loading time

>5 hours at 6.6 kW

40 min. at 117 kW (10-80%)

Dimensions

4,287×1,836x

1,504 mm (lxwxh)

2,705mm (wheelbase)

1,655 kilograms

363 / 1,177 l (luggage)

Prices

€ 30,785 (NL)

€30,785 (B)