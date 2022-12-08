It’s not often that we get to TG completely knocked out of a relatively average small electric hatchback from a Chinese mega company. But stick around for a while, because this MG 4 is quite a special case.

From launch, there will be a basic version called Standard, equipped with a 51-kWh battery that should be able to take it 350 kilometers away. This Standard has 170 hp and 250 Nm of torque and is available from 30,785 euros. Yes, you read that right – we will come back to that in a moment.

The specifications of the MG 4 Electric Comfort

Then there are two versions with a wider range: Comfort and Luxury. They both have a 64-kWh battery, 204 hp and can travel 450 kilometers. Well, the Comfort then; the Luxury is so crammed with fun equipment that its range is ‘only’ 435 kilometers due to its extra weight. Despite that extra power, they hit 100 km/h a little later than the Standard (7.9 seconds against 7.7); this is due to the weight of the larger batteries.

The engine is in the rear and drives the rear wheels, so there’s an inherent dynamic element, even if it’s not necessarily intended. The weight distribution is 50/50 between the front and rear of the MG 4 and the steering is quick and has a nice linear response, making the whole thing quite spry.

The driving behavior of the MG 4 Electric Comfort

In any case, it feels a lot less heavy than its stated weight of 1.7 tons suggests. The immediately present couple also contributes to this, of course. The chassis tuning is a bit firm here and there, but you can easily forgive the MG 4, because the damping is neatly arranged and the leaning in bends remains neatly within limits.

But the real banger makes this MG when it comes to its price level. Because where you can clearly see with the large, well-known brands that they make electric cars expensive, MG really knows how to unleash a fox in the chicken coop with this car.

The price of the MG 4 Electric Comfort

Just think: as said, the MG 4 is available from just under 31 grand, and this Comfort with a larger battery and more power costs only 3,500 euros extra. And that while this MG is quite comparable to the Volkswagen ID.3 in terms of size, but also in terms of range and performance. But that is only available from 44 grand; just 13,000 euros more expensive. That is a lot of money to pay extra for a more prestigious logo on the nose. Especially because the equipment of the MG 4 is quite a bit more spacious and it (okay, that may be somewhat dependent on taste) certainly drives as well, if not better than the popular ID.3.

In England, where the MG 4 is already on the road, lease rates are also relatively low, which indicates a lot of confidence from the lease companies in the quality and residual value of the car. And so the MG 4 seems to be a turning point on the way to electric cars that are still somewhat affordable.

Until now, that was not exactly the first priority for most manufacturers (yes, with Dacia, but to drive such a Spring you have to be very desperate). Let’s hope that the MG 4 at least makes the other brands think; it could just lead to more affordable EVs for all of us.

Specifications MG 4 Electric Comfort

Engine

1 electric motor

204 hp

250 Nm

64 kWh (battery)

Drive

rear wheels

stepless

Performance

0-100 km/h in 7.7 seconds

top 160 km/h

Consumption (average)

16.0 kWh/100 km, A label

Range (assignment)

450km

Loading time

40 min. at 117 kW

Dimensions

4,287 x 2,060 x 1,504 mm (lxwxh)

2,705mm (wheelbase)

1,685 kilograms

363 / 1,177 l (luggage)

Prices

€ 34,385 (NL)

€34,285 (B)