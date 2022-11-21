2022 has not been the best year for Xbox. After the closing of 2021 was led by various games from Game Studios, the last few months have lacked a release as big as force horizon 5. Thus, we had the opportunity to speak with Jorg Neumann, head of Microsoft Flight Simulatorabout this theme.

In our recent chat with Neumann, the director told us that while there are no major releases from Xbox at the moment, in the future we will see much more content. This was what he told us about the relationship that Asobo Studio has with Game Studios, and the way these teams work.

“Microsoft and Asobo, I’ll put it this way, the leaders of the two companies are friends, and I mean it, so the relationship is great. What is perceived as Microsoft is like a country, and Game Studios are federations, they are independent doing their own projects, and each one releases their own games when they are ready. From the outside, it looks like there’s nothing from Microsoft, but there is, at some point you’ll see the opposite. There are many teams, and each one is doing great things. Personally, as a creator I hate games that don’t turn out good, it wastes everyone’s time. Consumers get disappointed, it breaks the hearts of developers who spent years doing it, and not having the pressure to release something incomplete is healthy, that’s the best thing that can happen. I know everyone wants to play Starfield, I want to play Starfield, but I want to play good Starfield, I don’t care when it comes out. What I’ve learned in recent years is that it’s not about money, it’s not, it’s about people’s time. There is an unlimited amount of content in our lives. I grew up with three TV channels, and now there are hundreds. Getting the audience’s attention is the real value, and you need to be very careful not to waste their time, they won’t forget it.”

Neumann has quite an interesting perspective. While the public isn’t entirely happy with the lack of games throughout 2022, this could well change in 2023. We just have to wait and see what will happen. On related topics, you can check our Hands-On of Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary here. In the same way, we tell you why the helicopters took so long to arrive in this game.

Via: Atomix.