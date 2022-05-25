Mfe, profit falls but revenues grow in the first quarter of 2022

MediaForEuropethat has Mediaset among its wholly owned subsidiaries, it recorded a net profit of 2.7 million euros in the first quarter of 2022, down from 52.5 million a year ago, on consolidated net revenues which grew by 3.1% to 654, 3 million. In particular, revenues in Italy improved by 3.5% to 466.3 million with an advertising revenue trend of 460.9 million (+ 2% from 452 million a year ago). This is the seventh consecutive quarter of growth that consolidates the progressive increase in Mfe’s advertising market share.

Consolidated operating costs increased from 566.3 million to 639 million as a result of the investments in content not present in Q1 2021 as part of the programs launched from August 2021. The group operating result was positive for 15.3 million compared to to 67.9 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Mfe improves EBIT in Italy by reducing the negative value

The negative value of EBIT in Italy showed a strong improvement compared to forecasts which was contained to -14.7 million euros compared to 20.6 million in the same period of 2021. Consolidated net financial debt at 31 March 2021 was 719.6 million euros, an improvement compared to 869, 2 million at the beginning of the period.

Excluding the liabilities recognized starting from 2019 pursuant to IFRS 16 and the disbursements for the investments in ProsiebenSat.1, the adjusted net financial debt is equal to 572.8 million euros compared to 689.1 million at 31 December 2021 The free cash flow is very positive and stands at 222.4 million euros, a clear increase compared to 177.5 million in the first three months of 2021.

Read also:

Business at the Trento Festival of Economics, Scaroni-Fiorani guests of Perrino

Municipal elections polls, exclusive numbers. Who wins city by city

Waste-to-energy plant Rome, Pd: “It must be built”. That’s what the M5S doesn’t want

Alessandro Benetton, the scrooge who dispenses pills of wisdom on social networks

The fifth edition of the Filming Italy Sardegna Festival is starting – 9/12 June 2022

Milan, Berardi icing the Scudetto after Sanches and … Calciomercato news

Scholz on a mission to Africa: working for a “multilateral world”. VIDEO

Terna: 200 million for the electricity grid of the 2026 Olympics

Samsung, connected homes are the new normal

Philip Morris Italy and the Carabinieri: agreement for legality

Subscribe to the newsletter

