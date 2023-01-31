Mfe, the board gives the go-ahead for the merger with Mediaset España

Towards the creation of a pan-European media group. The Boards of Mfe–MediaForEurope (former Mediasetwhich now trades for MFE A and MFE B shares) e Mediaset Spain have approved the draft cross-border merger of Mediaset Spain in MFE extension. The merger will presumably be approved in March 2023.

“As established, proceeds the path of MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE towards the creation of a pan-European media group,” he commented Pier Silvio BerlusconiCEO of MFE extension. “The merger project approved today, despite the difficulties caused by pandemic and from economic crisis generated by the conflict in Ukraine, represents a step forward in the construction of a European television pole capable of supporting international competition with greater solidity and more adequate dimensions”.

“After the merger is complete, MFE extension will have 100% control of the company’s Spanish and Italian operations, as well as being the first shareholder in Germany of the listed broadcaster ProSieben-Sat1“, he added.

“The project therefore continues towards a progressive cross-country consolidation: a new group of national TVs focused on the production of local content that will be able to work to build a large-scale technological and commercial platform at European level”.

Last year, with a public purchase and exchange offer in cash and shares, MFE extension had risen to 83% of Mediaset Spain from the previous 55%. MFE extension will now pay the shareholders of Mediaset Spain who will vote against the merger at the shareholders’ meeting scheduled for March 3.2687 euros per share as right of withdrawal. ordinary shares MFA Aalready listed in Milan, will also be listed on the Spanish stock exchange.

