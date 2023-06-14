Mediaset, the listing in Spain of the Mfe A shares is underway

Actions Mfe category Awith one voting right each, are now listed on the Stock Exchanges Spanish from Barcelona, ​​Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia.

The listing in Spain, states a note, “is the latest phase of a broader operation aimed at the strategic and operational integration of Mfe And Mediaset España Communicationby creating a pan-European group in the media and entertainment sector which, while maintaining its leadership position in national markets, will acquire a better competitive position and the potential to expand into some European countries”.

The main stages of this operation were the takeover bid promoted by Mfe on the capital of monthby virtue of which Mfe it came to hold a stake of 82.9%; the contribution by Mef of most of the activities a Mediaset Spain Audiovisual Group and the cross-border merger by incorporation of Mes into Mfe.

