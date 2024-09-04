MFA: Russians expelled as part of exchange with the West retained their rights as citizens of the Russian Federation

The oppositionists exchanged with Western countries on August 1, like all other Russian citizens, can apply for a foreign passport in the host country. This was stated by the Russian Foreign Ministry in response to a request from Lenta.ru.

All citizens of the Russian Federation located outside its borders have equal rights regardless of the purpose and circumstances of entry into the territory of a foreign state, as well as the status granted to them by the authorities of the host country. Russian Foreign Ministry

Thus, the department answered the question about the status of extradited Russian citizens, some of whom do not have foreign passports. The ministry added that Russians can submit an application to any “diplomatic mission or consular office in the host country” and it “will be considered in accordance with the procedure established by law.”

On August 1, the largest prisoner exchange since the Cold War took place at Ankara airport between Russia, the United States and several European countries.

Among those exchanged were politicians Ilya Yashin And Vladimir Kara-Murza (both are included in the register of foreign agents by the Russian Ministry of Justice), Liliya Chanysheva, Ksenia Fadeeva And Vadim Ostanin (former heads of “Navalny’s Headquarters” (the organization was recognized as extremist in Russia, liquidated and banned); Chanysheva and Fadeeva included in the list of terrorists and extremists)), Andrey Pivovarov (former head of Open Russia)The organization was recognized as extremist in Russia, liquidated and banned), journalist Alsu Kurmasheva (employee of the Tatar-Bashkir service of Radio Liberty)recognized in Russia as a foreign agent and an undesirable organization), human rights activist Oleg Orlov (recognized as a foreign agent in Russia), artist Alexandra Skolichenkolawyer from Saint Petersburg Herman Moyzhes and political scientist Demuri Voronin.

It is known that some of the exchanged Russians were left without passports or any documents. In particular, about this spoke Yashin.