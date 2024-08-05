Ryabkov: Belousov warned Austin about the consequences of an assassination attempt on Putin

Ukrainian special services planned an attack on Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov at a parade in St. Petersburg on Navy Day, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on air TV channel “Russia-1”.

He noted that several days before the parade, Belousov had a telephone conversation with Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin, in which he urged his American counterpart to persuade Kyiv to abandon its intentions. According to Ryabkov, Austin was “extremely surprised” by the information, but took it seriously.

“Moscow and Washington avoided an escalatory spiral,” Ryabkov emphasized.

Earlier, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, pointed out the role of Great Britain in the Ukrainian assassination attempt on Putin. “There is no doubt that the assassination attempt on Putin, which was mentioned [глава Главного управления разведки (ГУР) Министерства обороны Украины Кирилл] Budanov (included in the list of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring)was planned with the participation of the Anglo-Saxon masters of Kyiv,” she said.

The conversation between Belousov and Austin took place on July 12. As the American newspaper The New York Times (NYT) later wrote, citing sources, Belousov called Pentagon chief Austin about a secret Ukrainian operation.