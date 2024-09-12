MFA: Ukrainian Armed Forces created concentration camps for people who did not manage to leave Kursk Oblast

The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) have created concentration camps-like structures in a number of territories they have captured in the Kursk region.

It is alleged that civilians who did not want or were unable to leave the territory controlled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces were forcibly driven there.

Information about the camps was obtained from eyewitnesses and relatives of the missing.

The similarity to concentration camps is discussed in the report of the Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry Rodion Miroshnik, who was at the disposal of RIA NovostiThis was confirmed based on data provided by witnesses and collected by the headquarters of the Russian Red Cross in Kursk, where relatives of missing residents contacted.

No further details about the possible camps are available at this time.

Photo: AP

In addition, Miroshnik’s report claims that between 70 and 100 civilians were herded into the basements of a boarding school in Sudzha. “They were subjected to moral violence and used for filming propaganda stories by Ukrainian and foreign journalists,” the report says.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused the journalists who filmed these materials of illegally crossing the border, as well as of deliberately distorting real events and creating a favorable media background for the actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region.

Journalists who entered Kursk region put on wanted list

Also on Thursday, the Russian Interior Ministry put seven foreign journalists on the wanted list under a criminal article. We are talking about journalists from the Italian television channel RAI Stefani Battistini and Simone Traini, journalist from the American television channel CNN Nick Walsh, three Ukrainian journalists – Natalia Nagornaya, Diana Butsko and Olesya Borovik, as well as Nicholas Simone Connolly from the German broadcasting corporation Deutsche Welle (DW, recognized as a foreign agent in the Russian Federation).

Photo: AP

According to information Regnumjournalists were included in the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs database for illegal entry into the Kursk region.

Back in August, the Federal Security Service opened a criminal case against Italian journalists Simoni Traini and Stefani Battistini, who were filming a video in Sudzha, for illegally crossing the Russian border. The RAI television and radio company then recalled them from Ukraine.